The Alabama Cornerback Who is 'Starting to Produce A Lot More' This Spring

Every year, there's a ton of hype for at least one Alabama football freshman.

In 2023, it was Caleb Downs. In 2024, it was Ryan Coleman-Williams. In 2025, it was Dijon Lee Jr.

Lee started in each of Alabama's final five games of the 2025 regular season, while seeing time in every contest. The cornerback totaled 34 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups. Coming into the SEC Championship game against Georgia, Lee allowed just 10 receptions on 24 targets for a team-low 41.7 percent catch rate.

"I think Dijon Lee really stepped forward," Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown said on Tuesday, following the Crimson Tide's fifth spring practice and first since March 13. "I've seen his game really develop and he's starting to produce a lot more.

"I think the sky is the limit for a guy like Dijon. I really feel like everything is starting to glue together and I can't wait to play with him.

Lee, a former five-star recruit, was one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award, which is given annually to college football's top freshman.

Lee earned his way into the starting lineup last season following a dominant performance against Missouri. Lee picked off Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula on the final drive of regulation to close Alabama's 27-24 win in Columbia, Mo.

"We talk about it all the time, right, a body of work and you have to answer for the things that we put on tape and we just felt like what Dijon was doing in the game and as the game was going on, he was operating at a very efficient level and doing his job at an efficient level," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said after the Missouri game.

"What you do in practice and what you do in games ultimately determines the amount of playing time moving forward, and so Dijon's certainly on a very good trajectory right now."

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was also very impressed with Lee's performance.

"I mean, Dijon's in the rotation," DeBoer said during the Missouri postgame press conference. "He's a playmaker. He's hard to throw around. He tackles well and so we trust him. He came in last spring and you could see he was going to be in the rotation, more than likely. And just has continued to get better and better and this isn't the first game we have obviously felt good with him out there all season long."

Lee's status as one of the best first-year college athletes in America stemmed a bit from an eight-time NFL Pro Bowler whom he models his game after.

"Of course I'm going to say Jalen Ramsey," Lee told BamaCentral at Rose Bowl Media Day. "That's my favorite player. I feel like me and him got a lot in common. We're physical, tackle a lot. Then Sauce Gardner, just because of the height and size."

Lee often filled Domani Jackson's spot last season, but now that Jackson's collegiate eligibility has expired, alongside the aforementioned Zabien Brown, the other cornerback spot is Lee's to lose.

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