What Ryan Grubb Thinks of Alabama WR Ryan Williams
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The college football world got to see Alabama electric wide receiver Ryan Williams last season as a freshman, but a new set of eyes is now viewing it first-hand.
Ryan Grubb was hired as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator this offseason, but this time he's here to stay. Grubb, who held the same title at Washington in 2022-23, initially followed Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa in January 2024 but left shortly after to take an OC job with the Seattle Seahawks. Grubb was fired by Seattle shortly before he reunited with DeBoer.
Grubb oversees an offense with a few changes, including a decision to make between three quarterbacks, a couple of running backs and wide receivers added to the system, and transactions between the tight ends and offensive line. But one of the constants from last season is Ryan Williams.
"That is a talented room, and we're excited," Grubb said during Wednesday's press conference "For Ryan, I think for some of the contested catches, he can separate so well already, but just you can already see the guy sitting in the front row at every meeting, wants to be––he's just a sponge.
"He wants to get better, he's asking questions. I think that he will. The versatility on how you can use Ryan inside and outside is something that makes him a unique player."
Williams finished his freshman campaign with 48 receptions for 865 yards (11th in the SEC) and eight touchdowns (tied for second-most in conference)
While at Washington, Grubb helped pave the way for one of the best offenses in the country as the Huskies finished the regular season undefeated and made it to the National Championship. A big reason for the offense's success was due to the pass-catchers.
Former Washington receivers Rome Odunze, Ja'lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan were each selected between rounds 1-3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Odunze was an All-American and picked by the Chicago Bears ninth overall.
Williams had a stellar first season of college football and won't be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2027. In other words, developing under Grubb has proven to be huge for league hopefuls in the past and based on Grubb's comments, Williams is well on the right track already.