What Texas A&M Transfer Kam Dewberry Brings to Alabama OL Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— With Tyler Booker headed to the NFL and Elijah Pritchett transferring out, Alabama has a few spots to fill along the offensive line this offseason. The Crimson Tide added a veteran SEC offensive lineman back in December with Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry.
The portal addition spent three seasons with the Aggies, getting playing time at both right and left guard at Texas A&M. He started five games as a true freshman, and earned starts on both sides of the line as a sophomore. Last season, he appeared in 12 games for the Aggues.
Alabama will be replacing Booker at left guard and Dewberry is one of the candidates.
"Dewberry has done a nice job, too," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "You can see him coming along every day, getting more and more comfortable. It takes time for those guys from communication on to trust and execution."
Alabama center Parker Brailsford likes what he's seen out of Dewberry and called him a "mauler." Geno VanDeMark, who is also rotating in at the left guard spot, described Dewberry as powerful with good hands.
More importantly, Dewberry brings a lot of experience and a veteran presence to an Alabama offense line that was young last season with sophomores at both tackle spots and at center and Booker at left guard as a true junior.
"He’s a guy with a ton of SEC experience," VanDeMark said. "He’s an older guy, one of the older guys in the room. We’re not the oldest room in the country–– we were pretty young last year–– but we’re older now. He’s just another fourth, fifth-year guy... It’s a good veteran addition for sure.”
Alabama's offensive line likely won't be fully settled until the fall, especially with the injuries Alabama is dealing with at the position this spring. But DeBoer and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic have a couple veteran options at left guard, including Dewberry.