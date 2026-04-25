What to Know about Alabama Running Back NFL Draft Prospect Jam Miller

Jam Miller is looking to become the 15th Alabama running back selected in the NFL draft that was recruited by Nick Saban joining the likes of Mark Ingram, Najee Harris and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Here are five things to know about the Crimson Tide's four-year contributor at running back:

Worked his way back from preseason collarbone injury

Alabama's running game really struggled in 2025 and part of that was due to Miller's injury. He missed the Crimson Tide's first three games because of a collarbone injury suffered during a fall scrimmage in mid-August.

Miller worked hard to make his return for the Georgia game on Sept. 27 and played in the remainder of the Crimson Tide's games except for the rematch with Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Even while missing four games, Miller still led Alabama in rushing with 504 yards but his average yard per rush went down almost a whole yard from 4.6 yards per rush in 2024 to 3.9 yards per attempt in 2025. It is challenging to quantify how much the preseason injury set Miller back and ultimately affected what he was able to do during his senior season.

Speedy 40 time at NFL combine

Miller turned heads with the speed displayed at the NFL combine back in late February. His official 40-yard dash time of 4.42 was good for fourth among all running backs.

This proved that Miller has the top-end speed to be a successful NFL running back. He also has the power as a more compact running back with a 5-10 frame that can power through defenders.

Earned early playing time

Finding a way on to the field as a true freshman isn't always easy at a school like Alabama, but Miller played in all 13 games during his freshman campaign. When he arrived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama already had two established running backs in Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, yet Miller still found his way onto the field.

Miller made the most of his opportunities. He averaged 6.8 yards per rush during his freshman season in 2022 and had a 40-yard touchdown rush against Vanderbilt. He was also a key member of Alabama's special teams unit that season, earning the trust of the coach staff to eventually get a bigger role on the team.

Key touchdowns against Georgia

Miller only had two receiving touchdowns during his four-year career at Alabama and both came in massive moments on wheel routes against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The first came in the 2023 SEC title game, when Alabama upset then No. 1 Georgia and ended the Bulldogs' 29-game winning streak and chance at a three-peat. Quarterback Jalen Milroe found Jam Miller wide open on the wheel route for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Tide its first lead of the game.

28 Days Till Alabama Football 🔥



Jalen Milroe to Jam Miller for a 28-Yard Touchdown in the SEC Championship 🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/rgw4aFn5JY — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) August 2, 2025

The second happened in the 2024 regular season as part of Kalen DeBoer's first signature win at Alabama. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 28-0 lead over the Bulldogs, and Milroe and Miller were once again able to connect on a wheel route for the second touchdown as part of that opening run in the game.

Jalen Milroe finds Jam Miller for the Alabama touchdown! pic.twitter.com/kfcp74edRC — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 29, 2024

Loyal to Alabama

In this age of college football, it is rare for any player to stay at a school for all four years of eligibility. For example, four of the top-eight picks in this year's draft ended their collegiate careers somewhere different than where they started it.

Miller was Alabama's leading rusher for a running back in 2024 (quarterback Jalen Milroe led the team with 726 yards on the ground) and probably could have gotten more NIL elsewhere. Instead, Miller stayed with the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

Alabama RB Jam Miller says he's staying with the Tide another year.



"I'm not leaving this school at all." pic.twitter.com/oIxcpcpj8i — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) December 19, 2024

He always had a pleasant demeanor when talking with the media and made it clear that he enjoyed being part of Alabama football.

Jam Miller NFL combine measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 209 pounds

Arm Length: 30 3/8’’

Hand Size: 8 3/4’’

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (No. 4 among 10 running backs)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 30.50" (No. 10 among 10 running backs)

Broad jump: 9'7" (No. 10 among 11 running backs)

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

2026 SI NFL Draft Tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker

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