2029 NFL Legacy Quarterback Reacts to Alabama Offer

Alabama is hosting a lot of underclassmen over the next few weeks as the Tide gets a head start in recruiting.

On Monday, Alabama offered 2029 quarterback Justin Merriman from St. Francis Academy in Maryland (which is the same high school that current Alabama freshman Jireh Edwards played at, and where 2028 Alabama commit Devin Henry plays).

He was also recently named to Rivals 100 players in the 2029 class to watch list.

His dad, Shawne Merriman, was a Pro Bowler in the NFL at linebacker with the Chargers.

Merriman broke down what this offer means with Alabama on SI.

Merriman Talks the Tide

The 6-foot-3 quarterback already held offers from Boston College, Maryland and Syracuse, but when he got the offer from Alabama, he felt a different level of appreciation.

“I was so appreciative, knowing all of the hard work and sacrifices I have made," Merriman told Alabama on SI.

Merriman received the offer while on a visit to Tuscaloosa on Monday, and he walked away amazed by the facilities.

“They have some of the nicest facilities I have seen across the country," he said.

Also, while on the visit, he met with the coaching staff, and they laid a solid foundation for a connection with Merriman.

“The coaching staff was amazing to work with," Merriman said. "They explained each thing in amazing detail.”

Growing up in the Saban era, Merriman watched while the Tide dominated and mentioned that the iconic 4th-and-31 play by Jalen Milroe in the 2023 Iron Bowl was his favorite Alabama memory.

While Merriman did not play a snap last season, do not be surprised if he becomes a household name this fall. Even though right now he might not be the most well-known quarterback in the 2029 class, he is working to be the best.

“I am the hardest-working person in any room," Merriman said. "I will do anything to win.”

Alabama’s Outlook at QB

The projected starter at quarterback right now for Alabama is redshirt freshman Keelon Russell. If he does win the job, he will likely be the quarterback for the next two to three years.

Plus, the Crimson Tide is set going forward at the position between Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn. They also have Charles Scott Jr. committed in the 2028 class.

There is a good chance that whoever Alabama lands in the 2029 recruiting class at the position will be the starting quarterback after either Seaborn or Haven.

He still has a long way to go, but Merriman could be that guy for Alabama in the 2029 recruiting class.

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