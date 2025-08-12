What Was Alabama's Message to Backup QBs After Ty Simpson Won Job?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football made the decision on Monday evening that everyone has been waiting for. The Crimson Tide selected redshirt junior Ty Simpson as its starting quarterback for the 2025 season.
Simpson was competing for the job against redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell practically since last season came to a close.
It's not an easy task to deliver the news to the two candidates who lost the battle, and on Tuesday, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb shared the message that was given to Mack and Russell.
"For those guys, I know they have to continue to progress," Grubb said. "I think for quarterbacks in general, any position is tough, but the development of a quarterback to continue to move forward during the season I think is the toughest thing. You have to find ways to generate both coaching staff-wise to create looks and opportunities that those guys just don't pause.
"Young quarterbacks who are really talented, like Austin and Keelon, what you don't want is the starter's name and all this improvement that they've been making to this point just comes to a screeching halt. That part they totally understood, I know they're up to the task and a huge part is just the relationships and the bond that's been built in that room."
Grubb mentioned that although the QB1 has become official, the same cannot be said for the QB2. Mack and Simpson will continue to compete until that day comes, and it doesn't seem like they put their head down after last night's decision.
"I told the guys that I thought one of the things that stood out to me the most about that room is there was never this feeling of someone conceding," Grubb said. "So like 'Oh, Ty's going to be the guy,' there was never an approach by any of the three guys saying 'it's him or him.' At the same time, it was all organic. The guys were able to focus on their job and just be the best quarterback they can be.
"I think they all developed because of the type of room we have. Tip of the cap to those guys, I don't think that's coaching. I think that's just the guys doing a really good job of focusing on themselves. I think Austin and Keelon were up to that."
The QB2 debate between Mack and Russell has mostly swung in the redshirt sophomore's direction for the past couple of weeks. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and company saw these two in action alongside Simpson during this past Saturday's scrimmage, and Mack mostly worked with the second team offense.
"I think the command in the huddle—your two guys that have been around the offense the longest, Ty and Austin, when they get in the huddle and they've got to rattle off the play, they're sharp and confident with it," DeBoer said.
"Keelon is still learning those things, but he's doing a great job with the progress, which is something that you hope for. He's right there."