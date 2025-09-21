Bama Central

Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls Ahead of Georgia Game

How did Alabama fare in the rankings while idle alongside Georgia before the two teams' matchup?

Will Miller

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) reaches out for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Cole Adams (7) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) reaches out for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Cole Adams (7) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

At long last, the rematch between Alabama football and Georgia from the programs' memorable Sept. 2024 game in Tuscaloosa is on the horizon. Though neither team played over the weekend, that did not impact the forthcoming contest's status as a ranked matchup.

The Crimson Tide (2-1) began the season ranked eighth in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll before losing 31-17 at Florida State in the season opener. Two straight home wins, over Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin respectively, have set Alabama back on a path of climbing upwards from the 20s since the defeat.

Georgia is a perfect 3-0, also having had a bye in advance of its meeting with Alabama. An overtime win by a 44-41 score against Tennessee on the road Sept. 13 kept the Bulldogs' perfect record intact in the early stages of the season. It looked like Kirby Smart's team was going to lose in regulation's final moments; a missed field goal by the Volunteers instead kept the visitors alive.

The Sept. 27 contest between Alabama and Georgia will be the first in the series to be held in Athens since 2015. That year, Sanford Stadium played host to a 38-10 Crimson Tide victory. Alabama entered the game with one loss, while the Bulldogs were undefeated, with that same scenario on the docket this year. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Ty Simpson was given a tough test in his first appearance as a starter, but Saturday will be his first road start against an SEC opponent. The environment, and the stakes of the game itself, will present another difficult challenge. Georgia has been waiting a decade to get the Crimson Tide in its stadium after playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium twice in a row (in 2020 and 2024).

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

  1. Ohio State (61)
  2. Penn State (3)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. LSU
  5. Oregon (1)
  6. Miami (1)
  7. Texas
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M 
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Indiana 
  13. Iowa State
  14. Texas Tech 
  15. Tennessee 
  16. Alabama
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Michigan
  19. Missouri
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Notre Dame
  22. USC
  23. Illinois
  24. BYU
  25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Arizona State104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.

Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP and Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Bye): No. 16 in Coaches Poll

This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 Poll for Week 5 upon its release.

See Also:

manual

Published |Modified
Will Miller
WILL MILLER

Will Miller is the primary baseball writer for BamaCentral/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. He also covers football and basketball. Miller graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2024 with experience covering a wide array of sports.

Home/Football