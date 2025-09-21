Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls Ahead of Georgia Game
At long last, the rematch between Alabama football and Georgia from the programs' memorable Sept. 2024 game in Tuscaloosa is on the horizon. Though neither team played over the weekend, that did not impact the forthcoming contest's status as a ranked matchup.
The Crimson Tide (2-1) began the season ranked eighth in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll before losing 31-17 at Florida State in the season opener. Two straight home wins, over Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin respectively, have set Alabama back on a path of climbing upwards from the 20s since the defeat.
Georgia is a perfect 3-0, also having had a bye in advance of its meeting with Alabama. An overtime win by a 44-41 score against Tennessee on the road Sept. 13 kept the Bulldogs' perfect record intact in the early stages of the season. It looked like Kirby Smart's team was going to lose in regulation's final moments; a missed field goal by the Volunteers instead kept the visitors alive.
The Sept. 27 contest between Alabama and Georgia will be the first in the series to be held in Athens since 2015. That year, Sanford Stadium played host to a 38-10 Crimson Tide victory. Alabama entered the game with one loss, while the Bulldogs were undefeated, with that same scenario on the docket this year. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Ty Simpson was given a tough test in his first appearance as a starter, but Saturday will be his first road start against an SEC opponent. The environment, and the stakes of the game itself, will present another difficult challenge. Georgia has been waiting a decade to get the Crimson Tide in its stadium after playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium twice in a row (in 2020 and 2024).
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
- Ohio State (61)
- Penn State (3)
- Georgia (1)
- LSU
- Oregon (1)
- Miami (1)
- Texas
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Illinois
- BYU
- TCU
Others receiving votes: Arizona State104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP and Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Bye): No. 16 in Coaches Poll
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 Poll for Week 5 upon its release.