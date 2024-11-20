Where Alabama Football Ranks in the College Football Playoff Poll
The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the first time this season, and the CFP committee revealed its third rankings of the 2024 season on Tuesday night. Alabama came in at No. 11 in the initial rankings and moved up to No. 10 in the second week of the poll. In the third and latest edition, Alabama is ranked No. 7.
The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Poll after its big win over the LSU Tigers this past week.
While this is the first year of the expanded playoff, the CFP has existed since 2014 with Alabama leading all teams with eight appearances and three national titles in the four-team format. The Crimson Tide missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2022. Alabama has appeared in every iteration of the CFP rankings since the initial poll in 2014.
In the 12-team format, there are five automatic qualifying spots given to the four Power Four conference champions and the highest-rated non-Power Four conference champion with seven at-large bids. No matter where the team is ranked, the top four conference champions will get first-round byes and be given the top four seeds in the playoff bracket.
As the bracket stands the Crimson Tide would head to South Bend, Indiana for a first round playoff game against Notre Dame.
College Football Playoff Rankings- Nov. 19, 2024
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (9-1)
3. Texas (9-1)
4. Penn State (9-1)
5. Indiana (10-0)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Alabama (8-2)
8. Miami (9-1)
9. Ole Miss (8-2)
10. Georgia (8-2)
11. Tennessee (8-2)
12. Boise State
13. SMU (9-1)
14. BYU (9-1)
15. Texas A&M (8-2)
16. Colorado (8-2)
17. Clemson (8-2)
18. South Carolina (7-3)
19. Army (9-0)
20. Tulane (9-2)
21. Arizona State (8-2)
22. Iowa State (8-2)
23. Missouri (7-3)
24. UNLV (8-2)
25. Illinois (7-3)