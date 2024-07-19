Where Alabama Football Was Picked To Finish in The SEC
SEC Media Days has come and gone, meaning it won't be long for the 2024 football season to begin. The conclusion of the event brings the annual SEC preseason media selections for this year's champion and best players in the conference. The conference welcomes Texas and Oklahoma and abolishes the East and West divisions making this year's season one of the most interesting in recent memory.
2024 SEC Media Selection for Conference Champion
Seven schools received votes as preseason favorites to win the league but only three schools had double-digit votes. The conference media overwhelmingly selected the Georgia Bulldogs to win the 2024 SEC Championship.
1. Georgia - 165
2. Texas - 27
3. Alabama - 12
4. Ole Miss - 4
5. Vanderbilt - 2
6. LSU - 2
7. South Carolina - 1
2024 SEC Media Predicted Order of Finish
The media had an opportunity to also predict the selected order of finish 1-16 in a separate poll. The top four didn't change from the championship predictions, but the Crimson Tide was given a little more favor, closing the gap on second place Texas. Below reflects the media's predicted order of finish with the point values assigned to each.
1. Georgia - 3330
2. Texas - 3041
3. Alabama - 2891
4. Ole Miss - 2783
5. LSU - 2322
6. Missouri - 2240
7. Tennessee - 2168
8. Oklahoma - 2022
9. Texas A&M - 1684
10. Auburn - 1382
11. Kentucky - 1371
12. Florida - 1146
13. South Carolina - 923
14. Arkansas - 749
15. Mississippi State - 623
16. Vanderbilt - 293
SEC Preseason All-Conference Selections
Offense
First Team
QB – Carson Beck, UGA
RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA
RB - Jarquez Hunter, AU
WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ
WR - Tre Harris, UM
TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM
OL - Tyler Booker, UA
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX
OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA
C - Cooper Mays, UT
Second Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX
RB - Raheim Sanders, SC
RB - CJ Baxter, TEX
RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF
WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX
WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA
OL - Xavier Truss, UGA
OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA
C - Parker Brailsford, UA
Third Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, UA
RB - Justice Haynes, UA
RB - Ulysses Bentley UM
WR - Deion Burks, OU
WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA
TE - Oscar Delp, UGA
OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA
OL - Marques Cox, UK
OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU
OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA
C - Jake Majors, TEX