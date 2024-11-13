Bama Central

Where Alabama Ranks in Latest 2024 College Football Playoff Poll

Full rankings from the CFP committee as the second poll of the season is released.

Joe Gaither

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) hands the ball off to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) hands the ball off to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the first time this season, and the CFP committee revealed its second rankings of the 2024 season on Tuesday night. Alabama came in at No. 11 in the initial rankings and moved up to No. 10 in the second week of the poll.

The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 9 in both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Poll after its big win over the LSU Tigers this past week.

While this is the first year of the expanded playoff, the CFP has existed since 2014 with Alabama leading all teams with eight appearances and three national titles in the four-team format. The Crimson Tide missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2022. Alabama has appeared in every iteration of the CFP rankings since the initial poll in 2014.

In the 12-team format, there are five automatic qualifying spots given to the four Power Four conference champions and the highest-rated non-Power Four conference champion with seven at-large bids. No matter where the team is ranked, the top four conference champions will get first-round byes and be given the top four seeds in the playoff bracket.

The Crimson Tide would be matched up with the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs if these rankings were final.

Playoff Bracket
Playoff Bracket / Joe Gaither Canv

College Football Playoff Rankings- Nov. 12, 2024

1. Oregon (10-0)
2. Ohio State (8-1)
3. Texas (8-1)
4. Penn State (8-1)
5. Indiana (10-0)
6. BYU (9-0)
7. Tennessee (8-1)
8. Notre Dame (8-1)
9. Miami (9-1)
10. Alabama (7-2)
11. Ole Miss (8-2)
12. Georgia (7-2)
13. Boise State (8-1)
14. SMU (8-1)
15. Texas A&M (7-2)
16. Kansas State (7-2)
17. Colorado (7-2)
18. Washington State (8-1)
19. Louisville (6-3)
20. Clemson (7-2)
21. South Carolina (6-3)
22. LSU (6-3)
23. Missouri (7-2)
24. Army (9-0)
25. Tulane (8-2)

Read more: 2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

Five Takeaways From Alabama's Beatdown Over LSU in Baton Rouge

How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama Football vs. Mercer

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

Home/Football