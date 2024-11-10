Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Beating LSU
The Alabama Crimson Tide is back in the top 10 after blowing out LSU 42-13 in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
Alabama is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the polls, coming in at No. 9 in the Coaches Poll Sunday morning.
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. These are the only rankings that will determine who gets in the 12-team CFP.
This story will be updated when the AP Poll releases.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon (55), 10-0, 1375
2. Ohio State, 8-1, 1314
3. Texas, 8-1, 1262
4. Tennessee, 8-1, 1138
5. Penn State, 8-1, 1113
6. Indiana, 10-0, 1057
7. Notre Dame, 8-1, 1038
8. BYU, 9-0, 994
9. Alabama, 7-2, 899
10. Georgia, 7-2, 887
11. Ole Miss, 8-2, 877
12. Miami, 9-1, 820
T13. SMU, 8-1, 691
T13. Boise State, 8-1, 691
15. Texas A&M, 7-2, 597
16. Clemson, 7-2, 536
17. Army, 9-0, 466
18. Washington State, 8-1, 385
19. Kansas State, 7-2, 332
20. Colorado, 7-2, 329
21. Missouri, 7-2, 277
22. LSU, 6-3, 257
23. South Carolina, 6-3, 118
24. Louisville, 6-3, 109
25. Iowa State, 7-2, 92
Schools dropped out: No. 23 Pittsburgh;No. 25 Vanderbilt;
Others receiving votes: Tulane 85;Louisiana 42;Arizona State 30;Pittsburgh 28;UNLV 17;Memphis 11;Navy 3;James Madison 2;Illinois 2;Duke 1;