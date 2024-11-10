Bama Central

Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Beating LSU

How far the Crimson Tide moved up in the AP and Coaches polls with the big win over LSU.

Katie Windham

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (56) against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (56) against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide is back in the top 10 after blowing out LSU 42-13 in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

Alabama is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the polls, coming in at No. 9 in the Coaches Poll Sunday morning.

The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. These are the only rankings that will determine who gets in the 12-team CFP.

This story will be updated when the AP Poll releases.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Oregon (55), 10-0, 1375
2. Ohio State, 8-1, 1314
3. Texas, 8-1, 1262
4. Tennessee, 8-1, 1138
5. Penn State, 8-1, 1113
6. Indiana, 10-0, 1057
7. Notre Dame, 8-1, 1038
8. BYU, 9-0, 994
9. Alabama, 7-2, 899
10. Georgia, 7-2, 887
11. Ole Miss, 8-2, 877
12. Miami, 9-1, 820
T13. SMU, 8-1, 691
T13. Boise State, 8-1, 691
15. Texas A&M, 7-2, 597
16. Clemson, 7-2, 536
17. Army, 9-0, 466
18. Washington State, 8-1, 385
19. Kansas State, 7-2, 332
20. Colorado, 7-2, 329
21. Missouri, 7-2, 277
22. LSU, 6-3, 257
23. South Carolina, 6-3, 118
24. Louisville, 6-3, 109
25. Iowa State, 7-2, 92

Schools dropped out: No. 23 Pittsburgh;No. 25 Vanderbilt;

Others receiving votes: Tulane 85;Louisiana 42;Arizona State 30;Pittsburgh 28;UNLV 17;Memphis 11;Navy 3;James Madison 2;Illinois 2;Duke 1;

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football