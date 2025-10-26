Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Comeback Win at South Carolina
South Carolina gave Alabama a serious run for its money inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide mounted a fourth-quarter comeback after trailing 22-14 and won the game 29-22. Kalen DeBoer's squad has won seven straight contests and is 5-0 against SEC foes.
For two consecutive seasons, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have battled the Crimson Tide effectively enough to nearly pull off the upset. Even so, there's a saying that close only counts in horseshoes, and South Carolina was reminded of that in a difficult way amid Alabama's rally in Columbia.
The Crimson Tide has now been victorious in two trips to South Carolina's home stadium in a row, also winning by an appreciably larger 24-point margin in 2019. Beamer made mention of the Gamecocks' 2010 upset of Alabama at home, which ended the program's 19-game winning streak, but history did not repeat itself Saturday.
"Doesn't matter how you win. It ain't gonna be pretty all the time. Especially when you go on the road in the SEC," DeBoer said following the game. "Proud of the guys, and we'll take the momentum. We'll have some great practices. I know that. Looking forward to the next one in two weeks."
Alabama has a bye, its second of the season, coming up before it faces LSU Nov. 8 on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team)
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Georgia Tech
8. Ole Miss
9. Miami (Fla.)
10. BYU
11. Vanderbilt
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Cincinnati
17. Louisville
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas
20. Missouri
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. Navy
24. Utah
25. Memphis
Dropped out: LSU; South Florida; Illinois; Arizona State
Receiving votes: Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; South Florida 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7; UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 for Week 10 upon its release.
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in the AP Top 25, No. 4 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win):