Live Blog from Alabama Football's Game at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C.–– No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) is coming into Saturday's matchup at South Carolina (3-4, 1-4 SEC) after four straight wins against ranked opponents. The Gamecocks have had a disappointing season so far relative to preseason expectations, but head coach Shane Beamer says his team is the healthiest it has been in a long time.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC. BamaCentral is in Williams-Brice Stadium and will be providing updates throughout Saturday's game.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
Offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark is listened as a "game-time decision for Alabama on the official pregame availability report.
Alabama arrives to Williams-Brice a little over two hours before kickoff.
Today's officials: Daniel Gautreaux (referee), Ryan Aulds (umpire), Jake Weatherford (head linesman), Jeremiah Harris (line judge), Jay Brown (field judge), Brandon Spencer (side judge), David Ross (back judge), Ron Turner (center judge), David Almand (replay official)
South Carolina has white rally towels in every seat of the student section.
It is a beautiful fall day for football in South Carolina–– sun in the sky with crisp fall air. It will probably get pretty chilly by the fourth quarter though.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina
Who: Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) vs. South Carolina (3-4, 1-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, October 25
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
TV and kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191
Series: Alabama leads, 12-4
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped a scare from the Gamecocks on October 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa. South Carolina had the ball on the final play of the game, but Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson intercepted LaNorris Sellers to seal a 27-25 win.
Last time out, Alabama: Alabama defeated Tennessee 37-20 on October 18 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, taking revenge for the Volunteers' 2024 Third Saturday in October victory. The win was the Crimson Tide's sixth straight and fourth in a row against a ranked team.
Last time out, South Carolina:The Gamecocks lost 26-7 at home to Oklahoma, dropping their second straight contest and suffering their fourth loss in five games. South Carolina's unrelenting schedule presented two ranked opponents before Alabama, and the team lost both matchups.