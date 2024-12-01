Bama Central

Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Week 14

Did the Crimson Tide move up in the rankings after multiple upsets around the country?

Katie Windham

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) pumps up the crowd before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) pumps up the crowd before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

Alabama handled business on Saturday against Auburn with a 28-14 victory in the Iron Bowl as several upsets happened across the country including Michigan knocking off No. 2 Ohio State, Syracuse beating No. 6 Miami and No. 15 South Carolina beating No. 12 Clemson.

But was it enough to move Alabama up in the polls? The Crimson Tide moved from No. 13 to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and is still the highest-rated three-loss team.

Ultimately, these rankings have no bearing on postseason fate. The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night, and that will provide a clearer picture on whether or not Alabama has any path to the CFP.

This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Oregon (53), 12-0, 1325
2. Texas 11-1, 1272
3. Penn State, 11-1, 1192
4. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1165
5. Georgia, 10-2, 1104
6. Tennessee, 10-2, 1025
7. SMU, 11-1, 977
8. Ohio State, 10-2, 976
9. Indiana, 11-1, 895
10. Boise State, 11-1, 840
11. Alabama, 9-3, 733
12. South Carolina, 9-3, 700
13. Arizona State, 10-2, 665
14. Miami, 10-2, 646
15. Ole Miss, 9-3, 638
16. Iowa State, 10-2, 565
17. Clemson, 9-3, 457
18. BYU, 10-2, 419
19. UNLV, 10-2, 255
20. Missouri, 9-3, 229
21. Illinois, 9-3, 225
22. Colorado, 9-3, 215
23. Army, 10-1, 196
24. Memphis, 10-2, 187
25. Syracuse, 9-3, 108

Schools dropped out: No. 18 Tulane; No. 19 Texas A&M;

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 90;Duke 39;Tulane 37;Louisville 18;Kansas State 15;Louisiana 11;Michigan 2;Georgia Tech 2;Miami (OH) 1;Iowa 1;


