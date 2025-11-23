Where Alabama Ranks In Polls After Dismantling Eastern Illinois
Following a home loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 15, Alabama football moved down from No. 4 to No. 10 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide was on an eight-game win streak after falling to Florida State in the season opener, and soared up the rankings with each victory. But after the Oklahoma loss, UA needed to respond strongly in its final home game of the regular season against Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company won 56-0, as all eight of the offense's touchdowns came on the ground and the Alabama defense allowed just 34 total yards. Nevertheless, all nine teams ahead of the Crimson Tide in the Coaches Poll won this week, which led Alabama to remain at No. 10 in Sunday's ranking.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Ohio State (61), 11-0, 1573
- Indiana, 11-0, 1495
- Texas A&M (2), 11-0, 1461
- Georgia, 10-1, 1378
- Oregon, 10-1, 1291
- Ole Miss, 10-1, 1262
- Texas Tech, 10-1, 1211
- Oklahoma, 9-2, 1108
- Notre Dame, 9-2, 1073
- Alabama, 9-2, 1002
- BYU, 10-1, 943
- Vanderbilt, 9-2, 828
- Miami, 9-2, 781
- Utah, 9-2, 774
- Michigan, 9-2, 683
- Texas, 8-3, 615
- Virginia, 9-2, 532
- Tennessee, 8-3, 615
- Georgia Tech, 9-2, 344
- USC, 8-3, 313
- James Madison, 10-1, 262
- North Texas, 10-1, 251
- Tulane, 9-2, 186
- Pittsburgh, 8-3, 158
- SMU, 8-3, 109
Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Missouri; No. 24 Houston.
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 86; Navy 58; Washington 39; Missouri 32; Iowa 32; Arizona 30; San Diego State 29; Houston 22; Penn State 4; Illinois 4; Connecticut 4; UNLV 2; South Florida 1.
The AP Top 25 will be released at around 1 p.m. CT. This story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, the full rankings for both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll will be listed right here.
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Oklahoma loss): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Eastern Illinois win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll