Where Alabama Was Picked in Preseason SEC Media Poll
As we've eclipsed the 50-day mark until Alabama's season opener on the road against Florida State, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and three players represented the team at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Every team in the SEC shared their goals and expectations this week for the upcoming season, and the media kept that in mind when predicting the conference's order of finish. Now that all of the ballots have been read, the Preseason SEC Media Poll placed Alabama as the No. 3 team in the conference with the third-most points (29) in the SEC Champion poll.
Alabama was also No. 3 in last year's drawing as it was the first year under DeBoer following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban. From 2010-23, Saban's Crimson Tide was named the media's preseason SEC champion 11 times with the other three years receiving the second-most votes.
DeBoer and company finished 9-4 last season––Alabama's first time under 10 wins since 2007. But although the Tide didn't live up to The Standard by missing the 12-team College Football Playoff, DeBoer is confident in this year's team as it didn't lose a single scholarship player in the spring––a tremendous accomplishment in today's college football.
The Tide seems to be on the rise this offseason and it could splash into the fall. Additionally, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the country in SP+ rankings on May 22. This is measured by returning production, latest recruiting and recent history.
The SP+ rankings included strength of schedule rankings, which put Alabama at No. 11. The SP+ rankings explained that the Crimson Tide has the best odds of any SEC team to go 10-2 or better.
In addition to the SP+ rankings, Alabama has been placed inside of the top-12 for variety of way-too-early rankings lists.
This story will be updated with the 2025 SEC champion voting and the predicted order of finish.