Which Alabama DB's Fundamental Improvement Has Impressed Kane Wommack?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Sophomore defensive backs were all the rage in Alabama football's 37-20 victory against Tennessee on Saturday night. Cornerback Zabien Brown was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for a seven-tackle performance that included a 99-yard pick-six, but he wasn't the only second-year player to contribute in the secondary. Red Morgan was another.
"It's been fun for me to watch Red's development and growth," Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday. "He had to do so many things. We asked a lot out of him a year ago as a true freshman to go in and play in some high-level games and execute, and he took his lumps, and he also did some really great things."
Morgan played in 12 of a possible 13 games last year, only missing the home win over Missouri because of an injury that knocked him out of the 2024 Third Saturday in October game. This season against Tennessee, he saw a lot more time on the field, logging a pair of tackles (both solo) and a pass breakup. He has played in all seven of No. 4 Alabama's games so far this fall.
"I think, fundamentally, he has improved so much. His consistency on the field has improved so much. And it was really great to see him be rewarded with the way that he's playing right now," Wommack said.
Morgan is already more than halfway to his total number of tackles from the 2024 season. He had eight in the first year of Wommack's defensive scheme at Alabama; he currently has five. Wommack elaborated Monday on the skills the sophomore brings to the defensive backfield, both in tackling and in coverage.
"He can make space tackles. He can take the air out of the ball, meaning that he can cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. And when you're dealing with teams... that stretch you laterally in the RPO perimeter passing game, really good to have a guy that not only can close space but can also finish on the ball carrier. I thought he did a tremendous job at that the other night."
The Crimson Tide's secondary has not been hit by injury issues on the level that the Wolf linebacker spot has, meaning Morgan has not yet been called into action with his peers being sidelined like teammate Yhonzae Pierre has. Pierre has stepped into his role with great effect, and if Wommack's comments are any indication, Morgan is on a positive trajectory.