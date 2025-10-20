Two Alabama Players Win SEC Weekly Honor After Tennessee Win
Alabama WOLF linebacker Yhonzae Pierre and cornerback Zabien Brown have shined this season.
The then-No. 6 Crimson Tide took down then-No. 11 Tennessee 37-20 at home, and Pierre and Brown were big reasons for Alabama being the victors of this year's Third Saturday in October rivalry meeting.
Pierre had six total tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. This also includes a sack he was credited for following Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar's intentional grounding in the end zone, which led to a safety. Brown recorded a 99-yard pick-six that created the loudest roar of cheers in recent memory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Their efforts not only helped them stand out among the Crimson Tide defense, but the entire conference as well. On Monday, Pierre and Brown were named the SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Week. They're the third and fourth Alabama players to win the honor this season, as safety Bray Hubbard was recognized after the Wisconsin win and linebacker Justin Jefferson took it home after the Missouri victory.
Additionally, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after defeating Georgia, plus left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford have each been named the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week once this season.
Brown's interception came on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with time for just a couple plays before the first half clock expired. The sophomore opened up about the play after the game.
"I've learned to pop-pass the break," Brown said. "I saw the Y push up, then I saw the U come out, and the ball fell right in my hand. ... I see an open field and I started running. Then I kind of had a good angle, but I was like 'The time, if I get tackled, the time is [about to] go out, so I've got to find a way to get in that zone."
Nevertheless, there's something big that separates Pierre from these winners. Alabama wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham will be away from the Crimson Tide's field for a while. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia and will miss an extended period of time, while Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained during a practice from a couple of weeks ago.
"He's been right there," DeBoer said. "I'm really pleased with the last couple of weeks what he's done. He played a lot of snaps last week. I don't know what his number was today, but just with the depth chart there and the guys that are out, we're asking more out of him and he's rising to the occasion.
"He's worked hard in practice. He's built his stamina up more to where he can compete for four quarters now and that's just really cool to see. It's really him understanding that any play I can go win one-on-one and making sure he's lined up and does his assignment and just strains from start to finish each and every play."
Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:
- Week 3 (Wisconsin win): Safety Bray Hubbard — Co-Defensive
- Week 5 (Georgia win): Quarterback Ty Simpson — Co-Offensive; Left tackle Kadyn Proctor — Offensive Lineman
- Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): Linebacker Justin Jefferson — Co-Defensive; Center Parker Brailsford — Offensive Lineman
- Week 7 (Tennessee win): Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre — Co-Defensive; Cornerback Zabien Brown — Co-Defensive