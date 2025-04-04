Which Alabama Quarterback Stood Out In the Second Scrimmage?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama football program was in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Friday afternoon as spring practice continued with the second scrimmage of the 15-practice schedule. The Crimson Tide's biggest question for the upcoming season is under center as second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer must replace the departing Jalen Milroe.
DeBoer was complimentary of all three quarterbacks but noted the experience advantage Ty Simpson and Austin Mack had over incoming true freshman Keelon Russell.
"I don't want to say it was even across the board, but they all kind of got their shot with the 1s and 2s. Keelon’s doing a great job, but with Ty and Austin, just because they’re older, Keelon’s definitely working with the 2s. He’ll get one reps from time to time, but that's no indication of really, where we feel like he's at. He’s killing it, doing a great job. You can see, when he’s out there, he’s getting more and more comfortable moving the ball down the field. If there’s a throw to be made, he’ll make the throw, that’s for sure. Just the learning curve that comes with being young compared to the other two guys.
"There’s a little bit more, as far as understanding the offense and trying to continue to install things. They have a grasps of the basics from day one. They’re all three making throws, making some big-time throws. Thought they all moved the chains at times when they maybe had their backs to the wall, in some second- and third-and-long situations, where they found a way to make a big throw. Obviously someone has to catch it, too.
"They’re continuing to build trust with the offensive line, and then I think it has to go the other way, too, the offensive line is getting used to cadences and getting used to what guys do. Does he usually break to the outside and scramble? Some guys just have those types of instinctual things they do, but they’re all a little different.
The Crimson Tide has one more week of spring practice with another scrimmage planned for Thursday with A-Day serving as the final practice session on Saturday, April 12.