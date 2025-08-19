Which Alabama Wide Receiver Has Made Most Contested Catches in Camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's roster is stacked with talent and depth at the wide receiver position, headline by sophomore Ryan Williams. While Williams brings the speed and star power, the Crimson Tide also has multiple physically large receivers in the group.
Williams, Isaiah Horton, Germie Bernard, Jalen Hale, Rico Scott and Derek Meadows are all listed on the official roster as six feet or taller with Horton at 6-4 and Meadows measuring at 6-5. But it's been redshirt sophomore Cole Adams, who is working his way back from injury last season and listed at 5-10, who's been making some of the toughest catches the last few days in fall camp according to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
"Cole is a really savvy route runner," Grubb said after Tuesday's practice. "He knows how to get in and out of breaks. He understands how to play off the leverage of defenders, read coverages. In the last week and a half, has probably made more contested catches than anybody on the team. That’s one of the things I don’t think you’d necessarily think from a guy that’s a little bit smaller in stature, but he’s very competitive when the football’s in the air.”
Last season, Adams had six catches for 94 yards and served as Alabama's primary punt returner before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury early in the Missouri game on Oct. 26. He worked himself into a more consistent piece of the offense and specials teams in his second season after appearing in just two games debut year with the Crimson Tide.
Adams was one of the names head coach Kalen DeBoer mentioned after Saturday's scrimmage as a candidate for starting at both punt and kick returns this season. DeBoer said he combines consistency with explosiveness.
He's also been a consistent teammate in the wide receiver room according to senior Germie Bernard.
"Cole has a mindset of a dog, man," Bernard said. "Whatever injury he goes through, he just continues to have a positive mindset. He always is there for his teammates, and he’s always supporting us. Cole’s a guy that’s really reliable that you can count on. He’s going to know the plays. He’s going to know where he was to be. He’s going to make the blocks. He’s going to make the tough catches. He can do it all.”
Adams appears to be back to full health at practice, and whether it's on offense or special teams, will be ready to make an impact for the Crimson Tide's season opener against Florida State on Aug. 30.