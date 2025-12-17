Why Alabama Added TE Josh Ford from Transfer Portal

Alabama made its first portal move of the season with the signing of Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford on Tuesday. Ford was an immediate impact player at Oklahoma State as a true freshman in 2024 before entering the portal in October of this season.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer explained during a Wednesday press conference why Ford was the right fit for Alabama out of the portal.

"We just need tight ends," DeBoer said. "Guys that are versatile and can do the thing on the line of scrimmage for us and give us some size. And we also need guys that can make the catches and be a threat in the passing game. Just really feel that that room can continue to go. We’ve got the graduation of Josh and Danny this year. Got some good young guys, but could use some veteran guys that have been in the college world a little bit, and he brings that.”

Ford played in all 12 games as freshman for Oklahoma State, reeling in 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. In the four games he played this season before entering the portal, Ford recorded three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Because he only appeared in four games, he can technically redshirt for this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining at Alabama.

As DeBoer mentioned, Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. will be graduating. Lewis still has a year of eligibility remaining but has been dealing with injuries this season, and DeBoer made it sound like Lewis will not be using that other year.

Cuevas is the Crimson Tide's leading tight end with 30 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns this season. Behind Cuevas and Lewis, Alabama doesn't have a ton of experience at the position. True freshman Kaleb Edwards has gotten significant playing time this season and has 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey and true freshman Marshall Pritchett have also seen some playing tine.

Alabama added two tight ends from the transfer portal last offseason in Troy transfer Brody Dalton and West Virginia transfer Jack Sammarco. Dalton has appeared in 12 games for Alabama this year, mainly on special teams. He has three catches for 22 yards and will be out of eligibility at the end of this season. Sammarco has only appeared in two games for the Crimson Tide in 2025. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

