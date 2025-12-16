Alabama Football Lands Transfer Portal Tight End

The Alabama football program makes its first transfer portal addition of the 2026 cycle as Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford is signing with the Crimson Tide according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Ford appeared in 16 games for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, making 13 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January 2, but Ford was allowed to enter early after Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy in late September.

The 6-foot-6, 244-pound athlete redshirted after appearing in four games for the Cowboys this season, meaning he'll be a redshirt sophomore when he enrolls at the Capstone for the following season. Ford is the first transfer portal addition of the offseason and thus far the Crimson Tide hasn't seen anyone announce intentions of entering the portal ahead of Alabama's College Football Playoff matchup against Oklahoma.

Ford was a 3-star recruit out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma in the Class of 2024. He was considered the No. 108 tight end in the class and the No. 23 overall recruit in the state of Oklahoma in the class. His most productive game came against Tulsa as a freshman in 2024 where he hauled in three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama has freshmen Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett, redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey, sophomore Jack Sammarco and redshirt junior Danny Lewis on the roster, but will lose, at a minimum, Josh Cuevas, Peter Knudson, Brody Dalton, and walk-on Peyton Fox from the tight end room at the conclusion of the year due to graduation.

The Crimson Tide has completed 54 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns to tight ends this season. The eventually departing Cuevas leads the room with 30 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns, leaving a big void to fill in the position room.

Ford visited Tuscaloosa in November for Alabama's matchup against LSU and made his decision to join the program for the upcoming season today. He joins incoming freshman Mack Sutter as the new faces in the tight end room for the 2026 season.

Ford's addition ensures the Crimson Tide will have a veteran presence at the tight end position as he enters his third year in college and provides the program with a versatile skillset that can be utilized as a blocker, a receiver and also on special teams.

This story will be updated.