Why Alabama Switched Up Offensive Line in Third Quarter at Wisconsin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama had a healthy starting offensive line on Saturday at Wisconsin for the first time this season. After suffering a shoulder injury during pregame warmups before the season opener, Kadyn Proctor was able to start at left tackle.
After working through a position battle throughout fall camp, redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett started at right tackle after redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby had started the first two games. Tyler Booker slid back over to left guard after filling in for Proctor at left tackle in Game 2 against South Florida, and Parker Brailsford started at center with Jaeden Roberts at right guard.
Proctor, Booker, Brailsford, Roberts and Pritchett were the five the Crimson Tide went with along the offensive line for the majority of the game, but late in the third quarter, the coaching staff switched out two spots up frnt. After Wisconsin scored its lone touchdown of the game to cut the Alabama lead to 28-10, the Crimson Tide brought in redshirt junior transfer Geno VanDeMark at right guard and Formby at right tackle.
VanDeMark and Formby played with the first team for two series at the end of the first quarter. Alabama went three-and-out on the first drive with the lone sack of the day (which was really a scramble by quarterback Jalen Milroe that was short of the line of scrimmage, but gets technically recorded as a sack.) On the second series the two were in, Alabama scored on three plays from 18 yards out after a fumble recovery by the defense.
On Monday, Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said Formby and VanDeMark came in with the first team in the third quarter because they had earned the right to play.
"And that’s really our approach is we’re going to play the players that deserve to play and have earned it throughout the week of preparation," Sheridan said. "Not just day-to-day, but what they have done over the course of spring practice and fall camp. And I think both those guys, Geno and Wilkin, have earned the opportunity to play in the game because of what they’ve done in practice."
Later in the fourth quarter when the backups were in on both sides of the ball with Alabama holding a 42-10 lead, both players re-entered the game. Formby was still at right tackle, but VanDeMark played at center with the second-team offensive line.
VanDeMark joined Alabama over the summer after three seasons at Michigan State. He has seen playing time in all of the Crimson Tide's first three games. Formby started the first two games and will continue getting reps according to Sheridan. Both players also And the same things goes for any position on offense.
"We’re going to continue to give guys opportunities to play in the game that have earned it in practice," Sheridan said. "That’s the message to them. So practice is important. How you perform and play on a Tuesday or Wednesday matters, and it gives coaches confidence to put you in the game, and we want to play as many players as we can because of the duration of a season. We talk about the health of the players and the depth that is required to get through the season that we’re looking at. Those guys earned it, and they deserved an opportunity to get in the game.”