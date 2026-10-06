Xavier Griffin, Will Reichard Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

Freshman of the Week: Trae'Shawn Brown

Brown's 14 carries were more than Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell, and AK Dear combined. He made the most of them, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama's 56-23 win over Mississippi State. Brown now leads the team in touchdowns with five, and has earned a level of trust with the coaching staff that is astounding given his three-star status just a year ago.

Ultimately, though, Brown's recognition here is just a consolation prize, as seen below...

Freshman and Athlete of the Week: Xavier Griffin

Griffin becomes the first freshman since Myles Upchurch in May to win Athlete of the Week. For the sake of the column, we elect to award Freshman of the Week to someone else when this happens, which is why Brown is highlighted above.

But Griffin was special for an Alabama defense that made a statement in Starkville. He ended the day with a team-high nine tackles to go along with a sack and a tackle for loss. His role as a QB spy and delayed rusher was integral to Kane Wommack's gameplan, and every bit of Griffin's five-star pedigree was on display on that football field in his coming-out party.

Highest Graded True Freshman Linebacker from Week 5:



🐘 Xavier Griffin, Alabama: 78.5@AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/o5P1jsmP7U — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 6, 2026

Pro Athlete of the Week: Will Reichard

For the second time in three weeks, Reichard scored every point for the Vikings. He was 5-for-5 on field goals in Minnesota's 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, with a long of 50.

The case can be made that Reichard is one of the most important players in the NFL right now. Minnesota's defense looks elite (thanks in no small part to Dallas Turner's emergence), while the offense can't seem to convert in opponent territory. Reichard leads the NFL in both makes and attempts at a perfect 12-for-12 on the season. The Vikings became the first team since 1934 to start 4-0 without scoring a touchdown in two of their first four games, underscoring how essential Reichard's leg is.

WILL REICHARD OUT OF ALABAMA IS HIM#MondayNightCountdown pic.twitter.com/os6dohtW0r — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2026

Honorable Mention: Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson suddenly has one of the most favorable RB2 jobs in the NFL playing behind Bijan Robinson. The former Crimson Tide star (and last Alabama running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season) found the end zone three times in Atlanta's 45-24 win over the Saints. The Falcons' offense appears to have found life under Michael Penix Jr., and Robinson could benefit greatly from it.

Honorable Mention: Bryce Young

Last week's Pro Athlete of the Week, Young, continued his great start to the season with a 329-yard, two-touchdown day in the Panthers' 32-26 win over the Saints on Sunday Night Football. Young has arguably been a top-five quarterback in the league through four games, and Carolina will be in the mix for another NFC South title.

Bryce Young so far:

12/13

141 yards

This beauty of a TD pic.twitter.com/RAadM1B6Eo — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Quinnen Williams

With the Texans facing a third-and-three in the final ten minutes at their own 40-yard line, down by four to Dallas, Williams blew up CJ Stroud for an 11-yard sack to force a punt. Dallas would go on to win thanks to a CeeDee Lamb touchdown with 40 seconds in that game, but it may not have been possible without Williams' game-wrecking play.

It was the first sack of the season for the 28-year-old, who also had two tackles for a loss.