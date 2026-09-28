'You're a Different Guy:' How Keelon Russell's Composure Has Changed Since Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There was palpable excitement over Keelon Russell entering the season, as players, coaches, and fans alike raved over his potential. To say that he has justified the hype would be an understatement, as Alabama's offense has scored at least 45 points in all four games, as Russell has created explosive plays left and right with both his arm and legs.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been very pleased with his start to the season, but the biggest takeaway has been the speed with which the sophomore has developed, particularly how much his decision-making has improved.

"If you went back and you watch Game One, and then you're watching this (last weekend's) football game, and you see the traffic in the pocket and how calm Keelon looks at times in the back end of the pocket, I think there's a direct correlation there between his decision making and how he feels and looks," Grubb said. "His composure has shown up, and I think that that's directly related to his decision-making."

After throwing two interceptions in the first half against Kentucky, Russell has avoided turning the ball over in each of his last two games, a stat that Grubb referred to as "low-hanging fruit." The more significant piece for him has been Russell's composure and ability to put together "veteran moments" for the Alabama offense.

"There was a really cool moment at the end of the half where Coach DeBoer and I are having a discussion on 'Okay, do we try to do anything here at the end of the half, and let's try to run the ball, see if we pop one, and then make a decision from there,'" Grubb said. "On the headset, I'm telling Keelon like, 'Hey, this isn't the end of the half against Kentucky. You're a different guy. Like, let's make good decisions.' And there he is, checking the ball down to Daniel Hill, and getting the ball out of bounds, and it gave us a shot to hit a screen to Lottie (Lotzeir Brooks). He made sure he got good clearance on the throw. And I just thought those two plays are probably under the radar stuff that really didn't matter in the grand scheme of things, but for me, that's what it felt like this week in prep with Keelon. He's so serious and intentional."

Russell's development will be tested heavily over the coming weeks. He struggled with the Kroger Field crowd two weeks ago, and this weekend's trip to Starkville will be a great litmus test of his composure in high-leverage moments. On the other side of that game is a date with an elite Georgia defense, and those two weeks are just the start of a five-game stretch that features four ranked opponents.

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