Former Alabama Basketball Guard Scores NBA Career High in Preseason Win: Roll Call
While it may not be regular season basketball just yet, former Alabama guard JD Davison made a statement in the Houston Rockets’ preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.
Davison, entering his fourth year as a pro after three seasons with the Boston Celtics organization, where he primarily played for their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, logged 22 minutes off the bench in Houston’s 133-115 win. He finished with 17 points and 4 assists, shooting 6-of-9 from the field (66.7%) and 5-of-7 from three (71.4%).
His highlight of the night came midway through the fourth quarter, when he picked off a pass intended for Vít Krejčí and took it coast-to-coast, finishing with an emphatic dunk on the break.
Davison will likely begin the regular season as a reserve for Houston, a team now led by newly acquired Kevin Durant and former top-20 pick Alperen Şengün, but his strong preseason showing could help him carve out a larger role in a Rockets organization eager to make a leap.
This Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Friday, Oct. 17
• WTEN — ITA Southern Regional Championships (Auburn, Ala.) — All Day
• XCTF — Crimson Classic (Tuscaloosa, Ala. / Harry Pritchett Running Park) — Men 8:30 a.m. CT / Women 9:20 a.m. CT
• WVB — at Georgia — 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
• BB — vs. Lipscomb (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — 6:30 p.m. CT
• MBB — vs. Florida State (Birmingham, Ala.)
Saturday, Oct. 18
• MGOLF — Fallen Oak Collegiate (Saucier, Miss.)
• FB — vs. Tennessee (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
Sunday, Oct. 19
• MGOLF — Fallen Oak Collegiate (Saucier, Miss.)
• WVB — at South Carolina — 12 p.m. CT
• SB — vs. Itawamba (DH) (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — 1:30 p.m. CT
• WSOC — vs. Mississippi State (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
WBB — vs. Florida State (Birmingham, Ala.)
W, 91–71
WSOC — at No. 11 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
L, 1–3
MBB — vs. Florida State (Birmingham, Ala.)
W, 109–105
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama safety and current Cincinnati Bengal Jordan Battle intercepted future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in the Bengals’ 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The victory marked Cincinnati’s third of the season, led by recently acquired quarterback Joe Flacco.
- Former Alabama basketball player Donta Hall scored eight points on 4-for-4 shooting in Olympiakos’ 95-4 Euroleague win against Maccabi Ra’anana Tel Aviv, which featured this dunk over former top-20 NBA Draft pick Lonnie Walker IV.
- Alabama men’s basketball defeated Florida State 109–105 in its first preseason scrimmage ahead of the 2025–26 regular season. Sophomore guard Labaron Philon led the Crimson Tide , who scored a career-high 29 points against the Seminoles. Bama Central’s Hunter De Siver was in attendance. Read more from his live blog here.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 18, 1928: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson was born in Roopville, Ga.
October 18, 1986: Running Bobby Humphrey had 217 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 56-28 win over Tennessee. He was subsequently named the SEC Player of the Week.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Oct. 17: “Last year, I could just chuck it as far as I could and it was either out of bounds or no one caught it, and that was the checkdown. It’s real football now.” – Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after facing Alabama