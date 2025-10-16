Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida State in Birmingham Exhibition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No. 15 Alabama men's basketball is set to face Florida State on Saturday evening at Boutwell Auditorium for the annual "Ballin in Boutwell" event.
Alabama has had quite the offseason after becoming the only school in the country to reach the Elite Eight round in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. The Crimson Tide had four outgoing transfers but also five incoming transfers, and the team also signed four recruits to its freshmen class. These newcomers have joined five returners from last year's team.
This new roster will be put to the test against the Seminoles, as tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Hibbett's YouTube channel.
Pregame
- Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen slams his own alley-oop pass off the backboard. He transferred from Florida State in the offseason and is definitely a player to watch tonight.
- IMPORTANT NOTE: Bucknell transfer center Noah Williamson is not in uniform and has been watching warmups off to the side.
- Check out Alabama freshman Amari Allen. The 6-foot-8 wing has been warming up with the guards, and he's been a big "surprise" to Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats.
- Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. looks like his sharpshooting self in the corner. Wrightsell missed most of last season after rupturing his Achilles against Oregon last November.
- Alabama guard Labaron Philon takes some shots during the initial warmup period. The sophomore has high expectations to be Alabama's primary scorer and playmaker this season after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. Florida State
Who: No. 15 Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Florida State (5-0, 0-0 ACC)
What: Ballin in Boutwell exhibition
When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. CT
Where: Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham, Ala.
TV: Hibbett Channel on YouTube
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
Series: The two programs are tied 8-8 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 14, 1959.
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide fell to the Seminoles 60-51 on Nov. 27, 2009, in the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla. Alabama didn't have a single player score in double figures, but JaMychal Green and Mikhail Torrance each tallied nine points. Green also led UA with eight rebounds, three steals and a block. But it was enough as Florida State's Chris Singleton and Solomon Alabi combined for 24 points, and Alabi had four blocks.
Last time out, Alabama: After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
Last time out, Florida State: The Seminoles fell to Syracuse in the first round of the NIT Tournament. It was the final game of head coach Leonard Hamilton's tenure, as he had held his position since 2002-03. FSU finished the regular season with a 17-15 overall record, and its 8-12 slate against the SEC was good for eighth in the conference.