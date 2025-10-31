Former Alabama Players Face‑Off on Thursday Night Football: Roll Call
Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle led the Miami Dolphins offense on Thursday night, but it was Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens to Alabama connection that came out on top in a 28-6 Ravens win. Henry rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries and became the 17th running back in NFL history to surpass 12,000 career rushing yards, continuing a historic career that started in Tuscaloosa.
Tagovailoa completed 25 of 40 passes for 261 yards with an interception, while Waddle added six catches for 82 yards. Miami outgained Baltimore early and consistently moved the ball, but costly mistakes, including two fumbles, stalled drives that could have kept the Dolphins within reach.
The Ravens improved to 3-5 and won their second straight behind efficient offensive play that capitalized on Miami’s errors. The Dolphins dropped to 2-7 as the crowd began filing out midway through the fourth quarter.
Friday, Oct. 31, 2025
Volleyball: Alabama at Ole Miss — 6 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Cross Country: SEC Championships — Men 9:08 a.m. CT / Women 9:53 a.m. CT, Knoxville, Tenn. (SEC Network)
Women’s Tennis: Roberta Alison Fall Classic — All day, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Women’s Tennis: Roberta Alison Fall Classic — All day, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025
Women’s Soccer: No. 22 South Carolina vs. Alabama — 11:30 a.m. CT, Pensacola, Fla. (SEC Tournament)
- Country star Morgan Wallen will perform April 18, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa as part of his “Still the Problem” tour. Opening acts will include Ella Langley, Vincent Mason and Zach John King. Concerts at Bryant-Denny are extremely rare. The stadium, home to Alabama football, has not hosted a major music event in decades. Most University of Alabama shows have been held on the Quad, inside Coleman Coliseum or at other campus venues. If field seating is used, the Wallen concert could become one of the largest in Tuscaloosa in recent memory.
Hornets guard Collin Sexton posted 19 points on efficient shooting with four assists and two rebounds in the Orlando Magic’s 123-107 win over Charlotte.
Clifford Omoruyi made his Maccabi Tel Aviv debut, grabbing two rebounds in five minutes during a 99-92 loss to Crvena Belgrade in EuroLeague Round 7.
Four Alabama players earned SEC postseason honors Thursday, led by Mercer transfer Larkin Thomason, who was named SEC Newcomer of the Year after scoring seven goals and posting 18 points. Gianna Paul continued her record-breaking career with a First Team All-SEC selection, while Nadia Ramadan earned second-team honors after contributing five goals and five assists. Melina Rebimbas capped the group with a third-team nod, highlighted by her five-point performance against Auburn.
October 31, 1981: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his 313th game, tying him with Pop Warner for second on the all-time list for major college wins. The victory certainly did not come easily as the Crimson Tide edged Mississippi State 13-10 in an extremely hard-hitting game played in Tuscaloosa. A total of 17 fumbles occurred. Alabama lost seven fumbles and Mississippi State four. However, it was safety Tommy Wilcox's interception in the end zone of a John Bond pass that preserved the win. A 28-yard field goal by Terry Sanders, subbing for Peter Kim who was flattened by a Bulldog defender on a first half three-point try, proved to be the game-winner.