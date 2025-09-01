Bama Central

Former Alabama RHP David Robertson Becomes Eighth Pitcher To Secure 200 Holds : Roll Call

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Greg Terry

Aug 15, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Former Alabama pitcher and current Philadelphia Phillie David Robertson became just the eighth pitcher in MLB history to obtain 200 career holds.

Robertson, 40, has spent the better part of two decades in the MLB, pitching for eight different teams. Most notably, after Mariano Rivera retired, Robertson took over his place as the Yankees closer in 2014.

In his sophomore season in Tuscaloosa, Robertson helped the Tide on their way to their 25th SEC championship. Robertson led the SEC in saves with 10.

Here's the Roll Call for Monday, September 1, 2025:

Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • No events scheduled

Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:

  • No events scheduled

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker is trying to get back on track for the Los Angeles Sparks. She hit this big three to help the Sparks beat the Mystics, 81-78.

Former Alabama golfer Thomas Ponder finished third at the CRMC Championships with a score of 25-under.

  • Former Alabama offensive lineman, Landon Dickerson looks like he's progressing well and should be good to go for the Eagles opener. Dickerson was a starter on the 2020 national championship team.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

September 1, 1904: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan, Ala.

September 1, 1953: NBC officials converged on Birmingham to meet with university and city officials about the television “extravaganza” between Alabama and Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 17 at Legion Field. NBC reported that 30 million people were expected to watch the game and it would cost the network an incredible $350,000, including $100,000 to the SEC Office to be divided among its 12 members.

September 1, 2007: Redshirt freshman running back Terry Grant ushered in the Nick Saban era by scoring a 47-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage against Western Carolina. The debut for the coach resulted in a 52-6 victory.

September 1, 2008: Nick Saban appeared on the cover of Forbes with the headline “Sports’ Most Powerful Coach.”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“My thing with the team was it’s not who you play, but how you play.”– Nick Saban after notching his first win at Alabama in 2007. 

We'll Leave You with This:

