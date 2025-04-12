Instant Analysis: Alabama's 2025 A-Day Practice
Fans poured into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday unsure of what to expect from the first edition of Alabama's new version of A-Day. While in year's past, the spring game more resembled an actual game, this year saw Kalen DeBoer and his staff alter the plan, and instead opt for an open practice model.
From the beginning, it was clear this would be different than previous years as each position group split off amongst themselves into separate drills. The main focus of the day, and the group that took center stage right at the 50-yard line, was the quarterbacks.
While each of the three candidates to win the starting job, Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, got equal opportunities on Saturday, none of them seemed to take full advantage of them.
Each signal caller's day was a mixed bag of excellent flashes, and occasional questionable decisions. Simpson was the first to take the field with the first team, but was quickly rotated out in favor of both Mack and Russell. By the end of each team period, all three quarterbacks had rotated so much so that each got the same amount of reps.
While the freshman sensation Russell certainly had the highest number of impressive throws on the day, he was also a bit turnover prone as he tossed an interception to fellow freshman Ivan Taylor on his first attempt.
For Mack, it was much of the same, but at a higher degree. He made a handful of truly spectacular throws to both the endzone and along the sidelines, but he was far too inconsistent throughout. The California native was the most turnover prone signal caller of the day, ending with two interceptions.
Overall, while none of the quarterbacks blew anyone away with their performances, Simpson's ability to operate currently without turning the ball over seems to be giving him the slight advantage. Mack is still a very high ceiling prospect, given the flashes he's shown combined with his incredible build, but Russell looks to be truly the one to watch of the bunch.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Hunter De Siver, Joe Gaither and Mason Woods share their thoughts and takeaways from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.