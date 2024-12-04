Bama Central

Instant Analysis: Alabama Currently In the College Football Playoff Field

The Crimson Tide is in the top-12 in the penultimate playoff poll.

Joe Gaither

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) intercepts a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (5) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) intercepts a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (5) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2024 college football regular season is over as we await conference championship weekend and selection Sunday to find out which 12 teams will qualify for the first expanded College Football Playoff.

Tuesday night brought the final edition of the College Football Playoff poll reveal as Sunday's selection will determine the official field. The Alabama Crimson Tide, despite three losses on the season, is currently in the field after being ranked 11th on Tuesday evening.

All eyes now head to the ACC Championship game between SMU and Clemson as the Mustangs appear in the playoff picture with a win or a loss. Clemson needs to win to get in, meaning a Tigers victory could bump the Crimson Tide out of post season contention.

Furthermore the committee revealed that Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss and South Carolina would all stay slotted in their specific order, with the Crimson Tide leading the pack, after completing the season.

Will the Crimson Tide's position hold? Should Alabama be in this spot in Kalen DeBoer's first season? This weekend will surely hold more drama as conference championship weekend superceeds selection Sunday.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral'sJoe Gaither shares thoughts and takeaways from the College Football Playoff Poll reveal.

