Where Alabama Football is Ranked in December's First College Football Playoff Poll
The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the first time this season, and the CFP committee revealed its final rankings before Selection Sunday on Tuesday night. Alabama entered last week No. 13 and defeated the Auburn Tigers 28-14.
The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 11 in both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Poll after its Iron Bowl victory and the College Football Playoff committee agreed, putting the Crimson Tide at No. 11 also.
While this is the first year of the expanded playoff, the CFP has existed since 2014 with Alabama leading all teams with eight appearances and three national titles in the four-team format. The Crimson Tide missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2022. Alabama has appeared in every iteration of the CFP rankings since the initial poll in 2014.
In the 12-team format, there are five automatic qualifying spots given to the four Power Four conference champions and the highest-rated non-Power Four conference champion with seven at-large bids. No matter where the team is ranked, the top four conference champions will get first-round byes and be given the top four seeds in the playoff bracket.
The Crimson Tide's No. 11 ranking puts Alabama into the field and sends the program north for a first round matchup against the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
College Football Playoff Rankings- Dec. 3, 2024
1. Oregon (12-0)
2. Texas (11-1)
3. Penn State (11-1)
4. Notre Dame (11-1)
5. Georgia (10-2)
6. Ohio State (10-2)
7. Tennessee (10-2)
8. SMU (11-1)
9. Indiana (11-1)
10. Boise State (11-1)
11. Alabama (9-3)
12. Miami (10-2)
13. Ole Miss (9-3)
14. South Carolina (9-3)
15. Arizona State (10-2)
16. Iowa State (10-2)
17. Clemson (9-3)
18. BYU (10-2)
19. Missouri (9-3)
20. UNLV (10-2)
21. Illinois (9-3)
22. Syracuse (9-3)
23. Colorado (9-3)
24. Army (10-1)
25. Memphis (10-2)