Live Blog: Alabama Basketball vs. Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament
Tap in with us for an update on Grant Nelson ahead of the Crimson Tide's Round of 32 matchup against the Gaels.
CLEVELAND–– BamaCentral is back inside Rocket Arena for No. 2 Alabama basketball's Round of 32 matchup with No. 7 Saint Mary's.
Both team fought through close games in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and are now battling it out for a spot in the Sweet 16.
Tipoff is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. CT on TNT. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
Live Blog
(Latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- Alabama will be donning its white uniforms while Saint Mary's is wearing SMC red.
Starting Lineups:
Alabama
Saint Mary's
G Mark Sears
G Jordan Ross
G Labaron Philon
G Augustas Marciulionis
G Chris Youngblood
G/F Luke Barrett
F Grant Nelson
F Paulius Murauskas
C Clifford Omoruyi
C Mitchell Saxen
- Grant Nelson is listed as a starter for Alabama tonight.
- Nine Alabama players were warming up their 3-point shot at the same time. However, Mouhamed Dioubate was at the charity stripe.
- Officials for Alabama-Saint Mary's: Don Daily, Ray Natili, Randy Richardson
- Alabama begins warming up one hour before tipoff. Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson, who came into the Round of 64 late vs. Robert Morris due to an a knee injury he sustained in the SEC Tournament against Florida, is pictured warming up.
- The Alabama basketball team arrived to Rocket Arena about two hours before tip. The team's sports information director Steven Gonzalez is celebrating a birthday today.
