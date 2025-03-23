Bama Central

Live Blog: Alabama Basketball vs. Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament

Tap in with us for an update on Grant Nelson ahead of the Crimson Tide's Round of 32 matchup against the Gaels.

Hunter De Siver

Rocket Arena prior to Alabama basketball NCAA Tournament game vs. Saint Mary's- March 23, 2025
Rocket Arena prior to Alabama basketball NCAA Tournament game vs. Saint Mary's- March 23, 2025 / BamaCentral
In this story:

CLEVELAND–– BamaCentral is back inside Rocket Arena for No. 2 Alabama basketball's Round of 32 matchup with No. 7 Saint Mary's.

Both team fought through close games in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and are now battling it out for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. CT on TNT. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

Live Blog

(Latest updates at the top)

Pregame

  • Alabama will be donning its white uniforms while Saint Mary's is wearing SMC red.

Starting Lineups:

Alabama

Saint Mary's

G Mark Sears

G Jordan Ross

G Labaron Philon

G Augustas Marciulionis

G Chris Youngblood

G/F Luke Barrett

F Grant Nelson

F Paulius Murauskas

C Clifford Omoruyi

C Mitchell Saxen

  • Grant Nelson is listed as a starter for Alabama tonight.
  • Nine Alabama players were warming up their 3-point shot at the same time. However, Mouhamed Dioubate was at the charity stripe.
  • Officials for Alabama-Saint Mary's: Don Daily, Ray Natili, Randy Richardson
  • Alabama begins warming up one hour before tipoff. Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson, who came into the Round of 64 late vs. Robert Morris due to an a knee injury he sustained in the SEC Tournament against Florida, is pictured warming up.
  • The Alabama basketball team arrived to Rocket Arena about two hours before tip. The team's sports information director Steven Gonzalez is celebrating a birthday today.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023