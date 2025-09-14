WATCH: Knoxville Honors Nick Saban with NSFW Rendition of 'Dixieland Delight'
It's safe to say that across his 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban did not make many friends in the state of Tennessee.
He routinely dominated the Volunteers, amassing a 16-1 record against Big Orange, and shifted the perception of one of the SEC's most storied rivalries to that of just another game each year.
While the dam did finally break in 2022 on a long night in Knoxville where the Crimson Tide was unable to keep up in a track meet with Josh Heupel's squad, that was evidently not enough to overcome the more than a decade of heartbreak that Tennessee fans have felt at the hands of Saban.
The legendary coach, now two seasons removed from last toppling the Volunteers, was in Tennessee this weekend, fulfilling his College Gameday duties as the show was in the home of his former yearly foe.
One of Saban's co-hosts on the show, Pat McAfee, shared a video to social media of the coach on set interacting with some of the Volunteer faithful that were in attendance. Take a listen to how Tennessee fans decided to honor the legendary figure of the sport.
WARNING: Language
As the well known song reached the apex of its chorus, Tennessee fans replaced the equally as well known tradition of shouting, "F--- Auburn, and LSU... And Tennessee, too" with their own rendition, special for coach Saban.
"F--- Bama," they shouted directly at the former Crimson Tide leader, "And LSU... And Georgia, too."
All Saban could do was smile, potentially displaying a look of satisfaction from knowing the amount of free real estate he takes up in Volunteer fans' heads.
How did Knoxville React to Kalen DeBoer's College Gameday Appearance?
In a less obscene, but perhaps more cruel display, Tennessee fans went out of their way to invade Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's pregame appearance on College Gameday ahead of the Tide's showdown with Wisconsin.
While trying to answer questions from the panel, the second year head coach was almost entirely drowned out by Volunteer faithful shouting Florida State's war chant in unison. For the uninformed, Alabama fell in its season opener in what some would call embarrassing fashion to the Seminoles, so this was a direct jab from those in Knoxville.
It's unclear whether or not DeBoer actually heard the chants as he continued talking as if they weren't there, but for anyone watching at home, it was almost all they could hear.
So far this season, the show has yet to make its way to either Tuscaloosa or a Crimson Tide away contest, but Alabama's next game against Georgia looks to be a strong candidate. After back to back dominant victories following the confusing loss to Florida State, the Tide should find itself moving up in rankings this week once again.
Georgia just defeated Tennessee this weekend in arguably the game of the year already, so the Bulldawgs will likely remain in the top ten, and possibly even see a jump up in the polls to a top five team.
DeBoer and the Crimson Tide travel to Athens, Georgia on Saturday, September 27 for what will be Alabama's toughest test of the season so far. Kirby Smart looks to have put together another national championship contender, but only time will tell if DeBoer has as well.