History overwhelmingly favors Alabama entering the 91st edition of the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide holds a 52-37-1 advantage in the series and has won six straight, including seven straight at home against Auburn. The Tigers are also just 1-30 all-time in Iron Bowls when entering the game unranked; they have just 10 votes in the AP Poll.

Yet former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the crew on ESPN’s College GameDay spent much of Saturday’s show cautioning against overlooking first-year coach Alex Golesh’s squad.

“Yeah, this is a big game for Alabama, but it's a big game for the people in Alabama,” Saban said. “I mean, when you’re born in Alabama, you gotta choose one or the other. And this is a great rivalry game. I mean, it's personal to both teams.”

The seven-time national champion head coach said Auburn’s underdog status could make them even more dangerous.

“Well, you gotta watch out for little brother here,” Saban said. “The team that’s perceived as being the stronger program, who may have had a better season this year; little harder to get those guys up for it. The team with the chip on their shoulder is a very dangerous opponent.”

Fellow GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit went as far as putting the Tide on upset alert, warning that Alabama must match the Tigers’ urgency and desperation.

“I think it's on the Alabama players to meet the standard of what this rivalry’s about, and understand that Auburn is coming in to ruin your lives. That’s what Auburn’s motivation is,” he said.

Herbstreit took it a step further, discussing a conversation he had with Auburn’s head coach before the show.

“Alex Golesh, the head coach from Auburn, I’m calling that game, so I’m doing calls, getting ready. Man, the intensity he’s bringing into that game was very refreshing, because they’re 7-4. People could say, ‘what does it matter?’ It still matters,” he said.

Saban said that entering the rivalry matchup with the proper mindset could make all the difference on the field.

“I do think it’s important for Alabama to be able to get off and maintain intensity in this game,” he said. “There’s so much emotion in this game; sometimes you lose it a little bit.”

Saban continued by shining a light on what the Crimson Tide must do physically to stave off the starving Tigers.

“They’ve gotta be able to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball effectively to some degree, and Keelon Russell is going to have to handle the pressure of DJ Durkin,” he said. “He’s gonna try to affect him in every way that they can.”

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Saban also pointed to explosive plays and turnovers as keys to the game. He noted that Auburn has found a lot of success when it wins the turnover battle this year. There’s no better example than when the Tigers went into Athens and defeated now-No. 1 Georgia after forcing four turnovers.

“Turnovers are going to be key in the game,” Saban said. “When Auburn has won the turnover battle, they’ve been a very good team this year…Explosive plays will affect the game as well, and I think Keelon Russell is a guy who can make those explosive plays.”

The rivalry was also the subject of many jokes throughout the broadcast, as Saban’s colleagues, particularly Pat McAfee, tried to get under the coach’s skin.

“Auburn, what they could do to Alabama, who already has two losses-,” McAfee said before he was interrupted by an aggrieved Saban.

“Easy,” the former coach replied as the whole desk burst out in laughter.

Moments later, McAfee tried again.

“I mean Auburn giving Alabama their third loss – oof,” McAfee said.

“They would love to do that,” Desmond Howard chimed in.

“Easy,” said Saban once more.

In a final attempt, McAfee evoked the name of the CFP committee.

“Then the College Football Playoff committee’s gonna say ‘Nick Saban ain’t down there anymore,” McAfee joked.

“Roll Tide baby,” Saban exclaimed.

At the end of the show during the ‘Saturday Selections’ segment, all four analysts picked the Crimson Tide to defeat the Tigers.

“Auburn hasn’t beat Alabama in Alabama since Cam Newton. So, it's not gonna happen today. Roll Tide,” Saban said.

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