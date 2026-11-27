No. 6 Alabama will host Auburn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT for its final game of the regular season.

This will be the 91st rendition of the Iron Bowl. Alabama leads 52-37-1, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893. Alabama and Auburn haven't faced each other at night in Tuscaloosa since 2014.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama enter the Iron Bowl with a 9-2 (6-2 SEC) record, while Alex Golesh and Auburn come into this one at 7-4 (4-4 SEC).

Both teams consist of several players who will have a major impact in determining the final score. Here are three matchups that will decide the Iron Bowl.

Keelon Russell vs. Elijah Melendez

The SEC released a very positive availability report on Wednesday night, as numerous recently injured Alabama players were not featured on the list. Quarterback Keelon Russell sustained an ankle injury against LSU, but he stayed in the game and proceeded to throw three touchdowns. He also played in the Vanderbilt game but rested against Chattanooga, where backup Austin Mack took his place.

DeBoer said on Monday that Russell is "in a good spot" and that he expects the QB to be "full-go here all week." Russell was not on the availability report, meaning he's healthy for the Iron Bowl. And Alabama will need him, as, like every year, Auburn will bring everything it has to shut the Tide down. Russell's performed well in some of the big moments this season, but he's also struggled at times under the bright lights.

Russell will have to be on his A-game against a program that wants to do nothing more than beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, which hasn't happened since 2010. The Tigers will finish the year with at least seven wins for the first time since 2019 — the last year Auburn beat the Crimson Tide.

One Auburn player hoping to end the streak and get in Russell's way is linebacker Elijah Melendez, who has put together a fantastic season. The sophomore leads Auburn in total tackles with 74, and his 45 solo tackles rank second in the SEC. The off-ball backer often reaches the backfield, as he's registered 10 tackles for loss and four sacks (both team-highs). Melendez will also disrupt Russell over the middle, as he has Auburn's most pass breakups with six.

Auburn WRs vs. Alabama CBs

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A couple of weeks ago, we highlighted Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill, as he had roughly 40 more receptions and 500 more yards than the second-highest pass-catcher. Fast forward to today, Auburn has a similar vibe, but quarterback Byrum Brown has two essentially equal favorite targets.

Wide receiver Keshaun Singleton leads the Tigers in receptions (58), yards (744) and touchdowns (8), but fellow receiver Chas Nimrod is right behind in each category: 51 catches, 638 yards, seven touchdowns. De'Shawn Spencer is the third receiver, and he has 30 fewer receptions, nearly 400 fewer yards and two touchdowns to his name.

In other words, Alabama's secondary has a good idea of what to expect on Saturday. Singleton and Nimrod are outside receivers, meaning cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. will have to step up and shadow them from start to finish.

"They've got great receivers, they've got a great quarterback who runs the offense really well," Brown said on Tuesday. "They just do their job efficiently. ...They're a good overall receiving core. They've got a lot of threats all around the board. We just hone in to doing our job and coming out victorious."

Lee went viral for the wrong reasons a month ago after an unsportsmanlike conduct in the final minutes against Georgia sealed the game in the Bulldogs' favor. He's shown a ton of growth since that moment and has become a much more reliable member of the secondary in the past few games. If there's a game to be portrayed as a superhero by the college football world, the Iron Bowl is the perfect choice.

Conor Talty vs. Alex McPherson

We've done about a dozen of these matchup articles now, and this is the first time that kickers are featured. After all, made and missed field goals have been enriching chapters in Iron Bowl history, and the rivalry often comes down to one possession. These kickers will have to step up and can't make mistakes on Saturday.

Alabama's Conor Talty has put together a really solid season despite being booed in Tuscaloosa last year. He's converted 13 of 15 field goal attempts, with both misses coming in the Texas A&M game. Talty's 86.7 conversion percentage ranks fifth in the SEC, and he holds that same conference rank in the total points department (86).

Auburn's Alex McPherson has looked the part as well this year, converting 13 of 16 field goal attempts. His most recent miss came on Nov. 14 against Mississippi State, breaking a five-game streak of splitting the uprights. McPherson's 81.3 conversion percentage ranks eighth in the SEC, with his points total (75) tied for 11th.

Both of these kickers have had clutch moments during their tenure. McPherson's 34-yard buzzer-beating field goal gave Auburn the victory over No. 1 Georgia, doing so on the road. Alabama hasn't exactly had clutch opportunities this year since all but one game has been decided by multiple possessions, but Talty's two big-time field goals at Oklahoma during last season's CFP got him out of his funk and created the successful kicker he is today.

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