TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After Alabama beat Chattanooga on Saturday, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer did not say anything about his team's upcoming rivalry game with Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Less than a minute and a half into Alex Golesh's postgame press conference, he brought up the matchup with the Crimson Tide.

"We turned the page, literally, about 10 minutes ago when we broke it down in there, to the reason why you come to Auburn, to the reason why I came to Auburn to be a part of what’s coming here this week," Golesh said after Auburn's win over Samford.

Golesh has coached against Alabama before as an assistant at Tennessee in 2021 and 2022. He even has head coaching experiencing against the Crimson Tide while at USF in 2023 and 2024, but this will be his first time coaching in the Iron Bowl as the head coach of the Tigers. Auburn (7-5, 4-4 SEC) is having its best season since 2019, which is the last time the Tigers won the Iron Bowl.

No. 3 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC) is in very strong position to make the College Football Playoff. A win would guarantee a berth, but with how much the CFP committee seems to like the Crimson Tide's résumé, a loss might not eliminate the Crimson Tide. Either way, Golesh and the Tigers would love nothing more than to de-rail Alabama's season.

Beating Alabama has been a big focus for Golesh since he got hired this offseason. He implemented an Iron Bowl period in practice back in the spring where he would play the song "Dixieland Delight" to keep the rivalry top of mind for the Tigers all year long. The Auburn head coach fully understands what this rivalry means to his fanbase.

Alabama is a big favorite in the game, but the Tigers have already proved they have what it takes to knock off a top-five team on the road by beating Georgia back in October.

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DeBoer is now entering his third Iron Bowl week as head coach of Alabama, and he is 2-0 in the previous two meetings. He did take time to talk about the importance of the game in the opening statement of his Monday press conference. He was also asked how he approaches the rivalry with his players.

"It's arguably the greatest rivalry in college football," DeBoer said. "And that's the way we look at it, and that's our mindset. It's an extremely important game to our fanbase. And obviously, for us, there's a lot of things. It's this rivalry in particular, the Iron Bowl. But it's also this team and our season. And so, it's a culmination of all the work that we've put in and the moment that we have in front of us on Saturday."

When DeBoer took the job at Alabama, it was his first time in the SEC, but he's now well-versed in the importance of this game to the people in the state. However, Auburn isn't a word heard very often around the facility until Iron Bowl week.

Winning the Iron Bowl is one step in the pathway of Alabama's ultimate goal, but it is not the ultimate goal. The 2026 team wants to get back to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship, but a surging Auburn team stands in the way.

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