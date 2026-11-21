With Harvard and Yale clashing at the world-famous Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday serving as motivation, the crew at ESPN’s College GameDay explored dream destinations for a college football game.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a strong opinion on the subject. One of the show segments featured the question: “Which non-football stadium would you most want to play in?”

“I think Yankee Stadium is the most iconic place that I would love to play a game,” Saban said.

As someone who has long admired the Yankees' championship culture, Saban didn't hesitate when the topic came up. The Hall of Fame coach has frequently pointed to the franchise as an example of the standard he tried to build during his time in Tuscaloosa.

“Well, Fenway Park is obviously an iconic place,” he said. “But to me, Yankee Stadium, because of the tradition there, the great players who’ve played there, the number of championships they’ve won, the standard that they’ve set.”

Saban, a New York Yankees fan, revealed that he used to compare the excellence he reached for at Alabama to the excellence the Bronx Bombers achieved whenever recruits visited.

“What I used to always say to the recruits, because we had some of the same standards at Alabama, was, ‘Everybody can’t play for the Yankees. Don’t come here if you don’t have a high standard for what you want to achieve, what we can achieve,'” Saban said.

Non-traditional stadiums have been used for years in college football, with Fenway itself hosting many games over the years, including the Fenway Bowl, which has been played since 2022. Yankee Stadium was first to the trend, though, as the stadium has hosted the Pinstripe Bowl since 2010. Unfortunately for Saban’s fantasy, his teams at Alabama were far too good and didn’t have the proper conference affiliations to qualify for these bowl games.

After Saban made his pick, his co-hosts Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis talked about potential answers to the question. Herbstreit reminisced about the game he called at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2026, while Davis threw out Churchill Downs as a unique option.

For Saban, the appeal of playing a game at a non-traditional stadium was less about novelty than legacy: bringing football to a venue whose history reflects the championship standard he spent decades pursuing.

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