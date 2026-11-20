Nick Saban appeared on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show" Friday afternoon to discuss college football, and the College Football Playoff quickly became a topic.

After McAfee jokingly accused Saban of colluding with the committee to boost Alabama’s ranking, the former head coach addressed the state of the playoff.

“Well, I have nothing to do with the College Football Playoff, so I don’t call anybody, so let’s clear that air,” he said.

Saban first discussed the Crimson Tide’s placement after being asked if it was ranked too high at No. 3, like much of the public tends to believe.

“I do think that this is Kalen DeBoer’s team,” Saban said. “I do think they have a good team. It’s hard to say who should be ranked where, especially with the diversity of strength of schedule trying to be sort of instituted… It's just really hard to do in college football.”

So, yeah, he maybe tiptoed around that one a little bit. Can’t really blame him.

Saban then discussed the difficulties the College Football Playoff committee members face when they attempt to rank the teams.

“There’s a big deviation in quality of play, quality of team, quality of players from year to year, week to week even,” he said. “I think it's very difficult not for them to be too subjective about how they try to go about trying to rank these teams.”

As for Saban’s opinion on who the best teams are, he pointed to a trio that has separated ever so slightly in his eyes. He also wanted to be very clear that he meant no disrespect to his former employer in his analysis.

“Me personally, I think there’s three teams that have the right stuff,” Saban said. “And this is no disrespect to Alabama because I think there’s seven or eight teams that could win the championship, Alabama being one of them.”

“If you’re a betting man and you’re saying who can run the ball? Who can play good defense? And who has a good quarterback? You would say Georgia has that, Utah has that, Notre Dame has that. Everybody else maybe has a flaw somewhere along the way. Now, they might be able to overcome it, but I think those three teams have the right stuff.”

When dissecting the Crimson Tide, DeBoer’s team checks two of those boxes with ease: quarterback and defense. We’ve seen Keelon Russell develop into a superstar, while the defense starts to stack solid performances like what it displayed against LSU and Vanderbilt.

The elephant in the room (no pun intended) that Saban didn’t need to mention is the run game, which ranks 92nd nationally.

As Saban said, teams like Alabama that have flaws can overcome them. But with just two games left in the regular season, time is ticking.

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