'Ready to Tell Our Story': ESPN Producing Nick Saban Docuseries

ESPN has partnered with Words + Pictures to create Saban, a six-episode docuseries now in production, chronicling the life and legacy of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Additional details, including premiere timing and episode rollout, will be announced at a later date. Nevertheless, ESPN released a teaser trailer.

The series, which is directed by Russell Dinallo, will tell the story of Saban’s career, most notably, his 17 years and six National Championship titles with the Crimson Tide.

“With my coaching days behind me, Ms. Terry and I have been doing a lot of reflection and realized we were ready to tell our story,” Nick Saban said in a press release. “The team at Words + Pictures has encouraged me to really look back not just at my time at Alabama, but every stop along the way – and not just reflect on what happened but consider the process which made it happen.

"I interacted with a lot of players and coaches along the way and I’m happy to see that so many of them have contributed to this docuseries. There’s a lot to tell, and I’m excited to share it all.”

The series takes a look at hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from the locker room and practice fields, as well as many other behind-the- scenes moments in his career at Alabama, LSU, the Miami Dolphins, Michigan State and more.

There are more than 30 hours of interviews with Saban, and more than 80 interviews with Ms. Terry, former players, assistant coaches, rivals, family, friends, and observers that will be dissected throughout the series.

“There will never be another Nick Saban,” Connor Schell, CEO of Words + Pictures, said in a press release. “He’s a football genius, a singular leader, and a true icon who has done more than anyone to shape the modern game of college football and the culture around it.

"When you work with coach Saban, you’re constantly reminded how every small detail matters and, in his case, that attention to detail and process has added up to an incredible journey and legacy. Working with coach Saban and Ms. Terry has been a tremendous experience, and we can’t wait to share their story with the world.”

Saban was hired by the University of Alabama in 2007 and has led the Crimson Tide program to six National Championships (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020) and 11 Southeastern Conference title. He oversaw the program's first four Heisman Trophy winners in Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young.

On Jan. 10, 2024, he retired from coaching with a college record of 292-71-1 with 201 of those victories coming at the University of Alabama. The 72-year old coach was known as a prolific recruiter, having gone 16 consecutive seasons with a top-five recruiting class according to 247Sports. Saban produced 47 NFL first round draft picks during his tenure at the Capstone after no players were drafted at all from the program he initially took over in 2007.

