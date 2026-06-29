Report: Nick Saban Writes Letter in Support of Terrion Arnold Following Arrest

Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was arrested last week and charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping and armed robbery, from an incident that occurred in February.

Arnold was released on Monday after being granted a $1 million bail, but he was also released from the Detroit Lions organization.

Bama247's Mike Rodak obtained a letter written by former Alabama head coach Nick Saban to Christopher Sabella, who is the chief judge in Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Tampa. Here's what it said.

"Dear Judge Sabella,

"My name is Nick Saban, and I have spent decades as a football coach working with young men from diverse and often difficult backgrounds. In that time, I have had the privilege of watching hundreds of athletes grow not just as a players, but as men. I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him.

"I first met Terrion when he joined my program in 2021. From the beginning, he stood out -- not only because of his athletic ability, but because of who he was off the field. Based on my experience with Terrion, I've always believed he leads with genuine care for the people around him.

"Over the years, I have welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family. He has consistently treated my family and my staff with respect, humility and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don't ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible.

"Based on my experiences with Terrion, I remain committed to supporting him. While I'm not overly familiar with or educated on the charges he is facing, and understand the seriousness of his situation before the court, I would respectfully ask the Court to take into account my experience with Terrion, his character, history and the positive impact he had on our program."

This story will be updated.