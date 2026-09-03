Saban to Star in New Commercial Promoting Protect College Sports Act

Former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been a long-time supporter of the Protect College Sports Act and is now an official spokesman for the bill.

The ESPN College Gameday analyst will be the subject of a national TV commercial that’s set to air during college football’s opening weekend and is supportive of the bill.

“College sports are built on tradition,” Saban says in the commercial . “Our pride in our schools, the rivalries we pass down, and the way they develop the character of tomorrow’s leaders. That tradition is worth defending.”

Saban met with over 200 college sports stakeholders and congressional lawmakers to discuss the bill ahead of a possible vote on Sept. 15 when congress returns to Washington from recess. The PCSA is not expected to undergo any major changes lawmakers said.

The key features of the bill include the preclusion of “Super Leagues”, coaches having to stay with their teams for the entirety of a season before departing for a new job, an agent registry for individuals who want to represent student-athletes, the permitting of leagues pooling leading rights and the preservation of historic rivalries. The bill also aims to provide protections for womens and olympic sports, which are often overlooked in these sorts of discussions.

“The Protect College Sports Act ends the NIL chaos in college athletics by protecting our student athletes and teams, and safeguarding women’s sports and Olympic programs,” he said. “Join the winning team today, and help Congress protect this winning tradition.”

Saban was in college coaching on and off for 50 years from 1973 to 2023 with stops at 10 different programs. His last and most successful venture was at the University of Alabama, where he won six national titles, nine Southeastern Conference championships and helped produce the storied program's first four Heisman trophy winners. Saban also won a national championship at LSU in 2003.

The legendary head coach was twice named the AP Coach of the Year (2003 and 2008) and was a five-time winner of SEC Coach of the Year. He is in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Since retiring from coaching at Alabama after the 2023 season, Saban has worked as a college football analyst for ESPN on "College GameDay" and continues to do work with his family's foundation the Nick's Kids Foundation.

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