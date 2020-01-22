2020 Alabama Football Eligibility Tracker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With the coming-and-going of the early signing period followed by players declaring early for the 2020 NFL Draft, the University of Alabama football roster has been in a state of limbo for the past couple of months.

That ended, though, when the last player considering early departure, running back Najee Harris, returned to campus and started attending classes.

By our count, Alabama has 81 players on the roster heading into the spring. That doesn’t include the nine players who have signed their letter of intent (but have yet to enroll) or the four commitments for the signing Class of 2020.

It also doesn’t include Nigel Knott, the defensive back who has posted on social media that he’s been medically cleared to return to football. He isn’t listed on Alabama’s roster.

Some attrition is expected, but that’s been the norm every year under Nick Saban.

Alabama doesn't release scholarship information, so there's no way to confirm everyone's status.

Nevertheless, here’s a look at each position group, with each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite.

* indicates recruited at another position.

c-granted extra year of eligibility

Offense (39)

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180

Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321

Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399

Departing

Tua Tagovailoa, 2017, 5, 32

Early Arrival

Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 6

RUNNING BACKS (7)

Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2

Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6

Brian Robinson Jr., 2017, 4 145

Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*

Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244

Departing

Jerome Ford, 2018, 4, 370

Early enrollees

Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 43

Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 86

Incoming (signed)

Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 420

WIDE RECEIVERS (8)

Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39

Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62

Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88

Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143

John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275

Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*

Departing

Jerry Jeudy, 2017, 5, 21

Henry Ruggs III, 2017, 4, 75

Early enrollees:

Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 101

Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 197

TIGHT ENDS (6)

Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131*

Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284

Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308

Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382

Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690

Giles Amos, walk-on

Incoming (signed)

Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 489

Offensive line (14)

Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4

Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7

Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31

Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40

Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76

Emil Ekiyor, 2018, 4, 113

Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132

Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177

Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177

Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187

Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180

Scott Lashley, 2016, 4, 201

Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290

Departing

Jedrick Wills Jr., 2017, 4, 34

Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623

Hunter Brannon, 2017, 3, 943

Early enrollee

Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 470

Incoming

Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 339

Defense (38)

Defensive line (11)

LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28

Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47

Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62

Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018, 4, 74

Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77

Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101

Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164

Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176

DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254

Departing

Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83

Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)

Early enrollee

Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17

Will Anderson, 2020, 4, 78

Incoming (signed)

Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 85

Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 194

LINEBACKERS (15)

Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10

Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13

Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78

Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91

Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100

Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104

Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110

Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123

Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133

King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158

Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c

Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA

Departing

Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67

Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177

Early enrollees

Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 21

Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 34

Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 172

Incoming

Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, 4, 46

SECONDARY (12)

Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6

Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43

(Nigel Knott, 2016, 4, 66)

DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84

Jeffery Carter, 2019, 4, 91

Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103

Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107

Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109

Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122

Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127

Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435

Departing

Xavier McKinney, 2017, 4, 58

Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71

Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115

Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145

Early enrollees

Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 303

Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 13 (Juco)

Incoming (signed)

Brian Branch, 2020, 4, 58

Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 178

ATHLETE (initial position to be decided)

Incoming

Kristian Story, 2020, 4, 208

SPECIAL TEAMS (4)

Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA

Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA

Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA

Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA

Total: 81

Consensus 5-star recruits: 11 (13.6 percent of roster)

Consensus 4-star recruits: 59 (72.8 percent of roster)

88.4 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects

The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.