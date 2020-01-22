2020 Alabama Football Eligibility Tracker
Christopher Walsh
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With the coming-and-going of the early signing period followed by players declaring early for the 2020 NFL Draft, the University of Alabama football roster has been in a state of limbo for the past couple of months.
That ended, though, when the last player considering early departure, running back Najee Harris, returned to campus and started attending classes.
By our count, Alabama has 81 players on the roster heading into the spring. That doesn’t include the nine players who have signed their letter of intent (but have yet to enroll) or the four commitments for the signing Class of 2020.
It also doesn’t include Nigel Knott, the defensive back who has posted on social media that he’s been medically cleared to return to football. He isn’t listed on Alabama’s roster.
Some attrition is expected, but that’s been the norm every year under Nick Saban.
Alabama doesn't release scholarship information, so there's no way to confirm everyone's status.
Nevertheless, here’s a look at each position group, with each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite.
* indicates recruited at another position.
c-granted extra year of eligibility
Offense (39)
QUARTERBACKS (4)
Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180
Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321
Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399
Departing
Tua Tagovailoa, 2017, 5, 32
Early Arrival
Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 6
RUNNING BACKS (7)
Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2
Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6
Brian Robinson Jr., 2017, 4 145
Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*
Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244
Departing
Jerome Ford, 2018, 4, 370
Early enrollees
Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 43
Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 86
Incoming (signed)
Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 420
WIDE RECEIVERS (8)
Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39
Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62
Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88
Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143
John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275
Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*
Departing
Jerry Jeudy, 2017, 5, 21
Henry Ruggs III, 2017, 4, 75
Early enrollees:
Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 101
Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 197
TIGHT ENDS (6)
Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131*
Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284
Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308
Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382
Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690
Giles Amos, walk-on
Incoming (signed)
Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 489
Offensive line (14)
Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4
Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7
Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31
Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40
Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76
Emil Ekiyor, 2018, 4, 113
Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132
Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177
Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177
Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187
Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180
Scott Lashley, 2016, 4, 201
Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290
Departing
Jedrick Wills Jr., 2017, 4, 34
Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623
Hunter Brannon, 2017, 3, 943
Early enrollee
Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 470
Incoming
Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 339
Defense (38)
Defensive line (11)
LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28
Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47
Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62
Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018, 4, 74
Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77
Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101
Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164
Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176
DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254
Departing
Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83
Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)
Early enrollee
Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17
Will Anderson, 2020, 4, 78
Incoming (signed)
Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 85
Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 194
LINEBACKERS (15)
Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10
Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13
Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78
Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91
Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100
Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104
Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110
Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123
Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133
King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158
Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c
Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA
Departing
Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67
Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177
Early enrollees
Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 21
Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 34
Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 172
Incoming
Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, 4, 46
SECONDARY (12)
Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6
Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43
(Nigel Knott, 2016, 4, 66)
DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84
Jeffery Carter, 2019, 4, 91
Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103
Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107
Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109
Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122
Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127
Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435
Departing
Xavier McKinney, 2017, 4, 58
Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71
Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115
Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145
Early enrollees
Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 303
Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 13 (Juco)
Incoming (signed)
Brian Branch, 2020, 4, 58
Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 178
ATHLETE (initial position to be decided)
Incoming
Kristian Story, 2020, 4, 208
SPECIAL TEAMS (4)
Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA
Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA
Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA
Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA
Total: 81
Consensus 5-star recruits: 11 (13.6 percent of roster)
Consensus 4-star recruits: 59 (72.8 percent of roster)
88.4 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects
The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.