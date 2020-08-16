Alabama Fall Camp Tracker: Keeping Up With the Crimson Tide (Roster, Scheduling and Depth Chart Changes)

Alabama's 2020 fall camp is set to start on Monday, and it may be the most unique training period in program history.

Things will also be fluid, and likely to change with little warning.

Schedule

Alabama has asked reporters not to disclose scheduling details of practices, which are closed to media and fans, alike.

Beginning Aug. 17, a five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads. Schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time.

Players will be off from practice more than usual.

Alabama's usual Nick Kids Luncheon, Fan Day and Media Day have all been canceled. No makeup session for SEC Media Days has been scheduled.

The 10-game conference only season will kick off Sept. 26.

Administrative Groupings

Saban won't release an official depth chart until the Monday before the season opener, but here's our guess to where players are lining up — and we want to emphasize that there will be a lot of guesswork as things are pieced together.

Offense

QB Mac Jones (10), Bryce Young (9)/Paul Tyson (15)

RB Najee Harris (22), Brian Robinson Jr. (4), Trey Sanders (26)

WR Z John Metchie (3), Xavier Williams (3), Thaiu Jones-Bell (14)

WR X DeVonta Smith (6), Xavier Williams (3), Traeshon Holden (11)

WR H Jaylen Waddle (17), Slade Bolden (18), Javon Baker (NA)

TE Miller Forristall (87), Carl Tucker (NA), Major Tennison (88)

LT Alex Leatherwood (70), Tommy Brown (75)/Amari Kight (78)

LG Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55)/Landon Dickerson (69), Pierce Quick (72)

C Landon Dickerson (60), Chris Owens (79)/Darren Dalcourt (71)

RG Deonte Brown (65), Kendall Randolph (60), Javion Cohen (NA)

RT Evan Neal (73), Amari Kight (78)/Tommy Brown (75)

Defense

DE Byron Young (47)/Christian Barmore (58), Phidarian Mathis (48)

DT DJ Dale (94), Phidarian Mathis (48), Stephon Wynn Jr. (90)

DE LaBryan Ray (89), Justin Eboigbe (92), Braylen Ingraham (52)

SLB Chris Allen (4), Kevin Harris II (44), Drew Sanders (16)

MLB Dylan Moses (7), Shane Lee (35), Jaylen Moody (42)

WLB Joshua McMillon (40)/Christian Harris (8), Ale Kajo (10)

JLB King Mwiikuta (30)/Ben Davis (1), Jarez Parks (23)

CB Patrick Surtain II (2), Jalyn Armour-Davis (5), Marcus Banks (26)

CB Josh Jobe (28), Ronald Williams Jr. (22), Brandon Turnage (7)

FS Jordan Battle (6); Eddie Smith (15), Brian Branch (NA)

SS Daniel Wright (3), DeMarcco Hellams (29), Malachi Moore (NA)

Star Patrick Surtain II/Jalyn Armour-Davis (22), Ronald Williams Jr. (22)

Special Teams

P Will Reichard (16)/Ty Perine (99)

FG/KO Will Reichard (16), Joseph Bulovas (97)

Holder Mac Jones (10)

LS Thomas Fletcher (45)

PR Jaylen Waddle (17)

KR Jaylen Waddle (17)/Brian Robinson Jr. (4)

Injuries

None have been announced yet. Nick Saban is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday.

Roster

Alabama has NOT updated its camp roster except to add tight end Carl Tucker.

No. Name, Pos. Ht., Wt., Year, Hometown

1 Ben Davis, LB, 6-4, 243, RSr., Gordo, Ala.

2 Keilan Robinson, RB, 5-9, 190, So., Washington, D.C.

2 Patrick Surtain II, DB, 6-2, 203, Jr.., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3 Xavier Williams, WR, 6-1, 195, RSo., Hollywood, Fla.

3 Daniel Wright, DB, 6-1, 190, RJr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4 Christopher Allen, LB, 6-4, 250, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.

4 Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 6-1, 226, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

5 Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-1, 182, So., Mobile, Ala.

6 DeVonta Smith, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr., Amite, La.

7 Braxton Barker, QB, 6-1, 202, RSo., Birmingham, Ala.

7 Brandon Turnage DB 6-1 185, RFr., Oxford, Miss.

8 Christian Harris, LB, 6-2, 244, So., Baton Rouge, La.

8 John Metchie, WR, 6-0, 195, So., Hightstown, N.J.

9 Bryce Young, QB, 6-0, 190, Fr., Santa Ana, Calif.*

9 Jordan Battle DB 6-1, 201, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

10 Mac Jones, QB, 6-2, 205, RJr., Jacksonville, Fla.

10 Ale Kaho, LB, 6-1, 228, Jr., Reno, Nev.

11 Traeshon Holden, WR, 6-3, 196, Fr., Harbor City, Calf.*

12 Skyler Delong, P, 6-4, 188, Jr., Fort Mill, S.C.

14 Thaiu Jones-Bell, WR, 6-0, 190, Fr., Hallandale, Fla.*

15 Eddie Smith, DB, 6-0, 196, Jr., Slidell, La.

15 Paul Tyson, QB, 6-5 220, RFr., Trussville, Ala.

16 Jayden George, QB, 6-3, 192, So., Indianapolis, Ind.

16 Will Reichard, PK, 6-1 180, So., Hoover, Ala.

16 Drew Sanders, LB, 6-5, 230, Fr., Denton, Texas*

17 Jaylen Waddle, WR, 5-10, 182, Jr., Bellaire, Texas

18 Slade Bolden, WR, 5-11, 191, RSo., West Monroe, La.

19 Jahleel Billingsley TE, 6-4 228, So., Chicago, Ill.

19 Stone Hollenbach, QB, 603, 208, So., Catawissa, Pa.

20 Cooper Bishop, RB, 6-0, 195, So., Vestavia Hills, Ala.

20 DJ Douglas, DB, 6-0, 202, So., Montgomery, Ala.

21 Jase McClellan, RB, 5-11, 200, Fr., Aledo, Texas*

21 Jahquez Robinson, DB, 6-2, 185, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.*

22 Najee Harris, RB, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, Calif.

22 Ronald Williams Jr., DB, 6-2, 188, Jr., Ferriday, La.*

23 Roydell Williams, RB, 5-10, 207, Fr., Hueytown, Ala.*

23 Jarez Parks, LB, 6-4, 239, RSo., Fellsmere, Fla.

26 Marcus Banks, DB, 6-0, 170, So., Houston, Texas

26 Trey Sanders, RB, 6-0, 214, RFr., Port Saint Joe, Fla.

27 Joshua Robinson, DB, 5-9, 180, Sr., Hoover, Ala.

28 Josh Jobe, DB, 6-1, 189, Jr., Miami, Fla.

29 DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 6-1, 213, So., Hyattsville, Md.

30 King Mwikuta, LB, 6-5, 243, So., West Point, Ga.

31 Will Anderson Jr., LB, 6-4, 230, Fr., Hampton, Ga.*

32 Dylan Moses, LB, 6-3, 235, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.

33 Jackson Bratton, LB, 6-3, 233, Fr., Muscle Shoals, Ala.*

35 Shane Lee, LB, 6-0, 246, So., Baltimore, Md.

37 Demouy Kennedy, LB, 6-3, 215, Fr., Theodore, Ala.*

37 Jalen Edwards, DB, 6-0, 177, So., Columbus, Miss.

38 Sean Kelly, DB, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cary, N.C.

40 Giles Amos, TE, 6-4, 245, RSr., Perry, Ga. (name in transfer portal)

40 Joshua McMillon, LB, 6-3, 237, GR, Memphis, Tenn.

41 Chris Braswell, LB, 6-3, 220, Fr., Baltimore, Md.*

41 Carson Ware, DB, 6-1, 190, So, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

42 Jaylen Moody, LB, 6-2, 228, Jr., Conway, SC

42 Sam Reed, WR, 6-1, 165, So., Mountain Brook, Ala.

44 Kevin Harris II, LB, 6-4, 222, RFr., Loganville, Ga.

45 Thomas Fletcher, LS, 6-2, 220, Sr., Georgetown, Texas

46 Melvin Billingsley, TE, 6-3, 230, Jr., Opelika, Ala.

47 Byron Young, DL, 6-3, 295, So., Laurel, Miss.

48 Phidarian Mathis, DL, 6-4, 312, RJr., Monroe, La.

50 Gabe Pugh, LS, 6-5, 273, So., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

51 Tanner Bowles, OL, 6-5, 280, RFr., Glasgow, Ky.

52 Braylen Ingraham, DL, 6-4, 291, RFr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

52 Preston Malone, LB, 5-11, 222, Sr., Northport, Ala.

53 Mathew Barnhill, LB, 6-1, 209, So., Woodway, Texas

54 Julian Lowenstein, LB, 6-0, 201, So., Sarasota, Fla.

55 Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 6-3, 327, RSo., Indianapolis, Ind.

56 Seth McLaughlin, OL, 6-4, 287, Fr., Buford, Ga.*



57 Joe Donald, LB, 6-3, 216, RSr., Mountain Brook, Ala.

58 Christian Barmore, DL, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia, Penn.

59 Jake Hall, LS, 6-3, 207, So., Saraland, Ala.

60 Kendall Randolph, OL, 6-4, 296, RJr., Madison, Ala.

61 Nathan Jones, SN, 5-10, 176, So., Chandler, Ariz.

62 Jackson Roby, OL, 6-5, 285, Jr., Huntsville, Ala.

64 Rowdy Garza, OL, 6-4, 312, So., Trussville, Ala.

65 Deonte Brown, OL, 6-4, 338, RSr., Decatur, Ala.

69 Landon Dickerson, OL, 6-6, 308, RSr., Hickory, N.C.

70 Alex Leatherwood, OL, 6-6, 310, Sr., Pensacola, Fla.

71 Darrian Dalcourt, OL, 6-3, 292, So., Baltimore, Md.

72 Pierce Quick, OL, 6-5, 291, RFr., Trussville, Ala.

73 Evan Neal, OL, 6-7, 360, So., Okeechobee, Fla.

75 Tommy Brown, OL, 6-7, 317, RSo., Santa Ana., Calif.

78 Amari Kight, OL, 6-7, 302, RFr., Alabaster, Ala.

79 Chris Owens, OL, 6-3, 315, RSr., Arlington, Texas

80 Michael Parker, TE, 6-6, 216, So., Huntsville, Ala.

81 Cameron Latu, TE, 6-5, 247, RSo., Salt Lake City, Utah

82 Richard Hunt, TE, 6-7, 235, So., Memphis, Tenn.

84 Joshua Lanier, WR, 5-11, 160, RSr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

85 Drew Kobayashi, WR, 6-2, 200, RSr., Honolulu, Hawaii

86 Carl Tucker, TE, 6-2, 248, Senior, Concord, N.C.

87 Miller Forristall, TE, 6-5, 242, RSr.., Cartersville, Ga.

88 Major Tennison, TE, 6-5, 248, RJr., Flint, Texas

89 Grant Krieger, WR, 6-2, 192, So., Pittsburgh, Pa.

89 LaBryan Ray, DL, 6-5, 292, RJr., Madison, Ala.

90 Stephon Wynn Jr., DL, 6-4, 311, RSo., Anderson, S.C.

92 Justin Ebiogbe, DL, 6-5, 294, So., Forest Park, Ga.

93 Landon Bothwell, DL, 5-11, 220, RSo., Oneonta, Ala.

94 Tripp Slyman, K/P, 6-1, 180, RSo., Huntsville, Ala.

94 DJ Dale, DL, 6-3, 308, So., Pinson, Ala.

95 Jack Martin, P, 6-0, 206, So., Mobile, Ala.

95 Ishmael Sopsher, DL, 6-4, 334, RFr., Amite, La.

97 Joseph Bulovas, K, 6-0, 203, RJr., Mandeville, La.

98 Will Courtney, DL, 6-0, 257, So., Mobile, Ala.

99 Ty Perine, P, 6-1, 190, So., Prattville, Ala.

* early enrollees

Incoming Players (Summer)

Timothy Smith, DT, 6-4, 320, Sebastian River, Fla.

Brian Branch, S, 5011, 185, Tyrone, Ga.

Quandarrius Robinson, LB, 6-5, 217, Birmingham, Ala.

Kristian Story, Ath., 6-1, 210, Lanett, Ala.

Jah-Marien Latham, DT, 6-3, 280, Reform, Ala.

Javon Baker, WR, 6-1, 196, Powder Springs, Ga.

Malachi Moore, S, 6-0, 180, Trussville, Ala.

Javion Cohen, T, 6-5, 295, Phenix City, Ala.

Jamil Burroughs, DT, 6-2, 323, Powder Springs, Ga.

Damieon George, T, 6-6, 348, Houston, Texas

Kyle Edwards, RB, 6-0, 210, Destrehan, La.

Caden Clark, TE, 6-3, 245, Akron, Ohio

Camp Preview

