2021 Alabama Signee LB Ian Jackson Continuing Pipeline From Montgomery Area to Tuscaloosa

Alabama strikes again in the Montgomery area, this time bringing in talented linebacker Ian Jackson from Prattville

The University of Alabama is making a habit of securing the best players from the Montgomery area and the recruiting class of 2021 is no different.

Defensive tackle Anquin Barnes from Lee High School signed earlier on Wednesday morning to the Crimson Tide and now Prattville's Ian Jackson has officially inked with coach Nick Saban and company.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker has been a verbal pledge since the end of May when he chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Nebraska, Florida State, Ole Miss, and many others.

At Prattville, Jackson has played defensive back and linebacker so he is a very versatile defender that can do it all.

In his final prep season, Jackson finished with 75 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

"Man, you want to talk about a good kid," Prattville coach Caleb Ross previously told Bama Central. "Everyone says that about their kids, but Ian Jackson is great young man. He comes from a good family. He is a leader and one of the captains of our football team. He is just good with people and it comes from his family. He has a great foundation...

"He is just that kind of guy who could be the face of a program."

SIAA checks out his game below:

Prospect: LB Ian Jackson

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

School: Prattville (Ala.) High School

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Tall with broad shoulders and lean muscle throughout. Above-average length with room to pack on pounds to trunk.

Athleticism: Good straight line speed with long stride and powerful redirection ability without much notice. Can turn and run with slot receivers, backs and athletic tight end types without issue. Sustainable long speed with lateral strength to beat blocker to the punch.

Instincts: Comfortable in space as pass rusher or off-ball linebacker with effectiveness versus pass and the run. Strong motor and body control through contact with finishing ability versus the passer or ball carrier. Safety foundation flashes range and ball skills relative to size.

Polish: Accomplished pass rusher as a junior with combination of stand-up edge presence and blitzing consistency. True pop on contact in the wash or in space. Quick play diagnosis with ability to make plays moving forward or backward, including inside-our principles of coverage. Aggressive through responsibility.

Bottom Line: Jackson is a jack-of-all-trades linebacker prospect with three-down ability in the classic or modern age of college football. He can impact the passing game as an additional rusher or in coverage, moving like a large safety having spent varsity seasons at the position. A great frame, savvy and physicality at the point of attack will enable adequate success against the run even at the highest level of college ball.