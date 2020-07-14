SI All-American Candidate Ian Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: LB Ian Jackson
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
School: Prattville (Ala.) High School
Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Tall with broad shoulders and lean muscle throughout. Above-average length with room to pack on pounds to trunk.

Athleticism: Good straight line speed with long stride and powerful redirection ability without much notice. Can turn and run with slot receivers, backs and athletic tight end types without issue. Sustainable long speed with lateral strength to beat blocker to the punch.

Instincts: Comfortable in space as pass rusher or off-ball linebacker with effectiveness versus pass and the run. Strong motor and body control through contact with finishing ability versus the passer or ball carrier. Safety foundation flashes range and ball skills relative to size.

Polish: Accomplished pass rusher as a junior with combination of stand-up edge presence and blitzing consistency. True pop on contact in the wash or in space. Quick play diagnosis with ability to make plays moving forward or backward, including inside-our principles of coverage. Aggressive through responsibility.

Bottom Line: Jackson is a jack-of-all-trades linebacker prospect with three-down ability in the classic or modern age of college football. He can impact the passing game as an additional rusher or in coverage, moving like a large safety having spent varsity seasons at the position. A great frame, savvy and physicality at the point of attack will enable adequate success against the run even at the highest level of college ball.

