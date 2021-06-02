2022 OL Carson Hinzman Recaps First Visit to Alabama: "I Definitely Want to Come Back"

The Wisconsin product was one of the first prospects in Tuscaloosa Tuesday as traditional recruiting has resumed for programs across the nation

It had been nearly 19 months since Carson Hinzman had stepped foot on a college campus, before the class of 2022 offensive lineman took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Tuesday, the first day since the end of the NCAA's recruiting dead period due to COVID-19.

"I didn't even think it would be possible at some points," Hinzman told BamaCentral. "It just feels awesome to be able to get out again."

The Hammond, Wi. product, who has been on the Crimson Tide's radar for over a year now and held an offer since May of 2020, had never ventured to the Deep South before making his way to Tuscaloosa this week.

"It was really really good," Hinzman said. "I really loved it down there. I had really never seen southern architecture before so that was cool but everything was awesome. The people were nice and the campus was beautiful. It was a lot of fun just being there. I was just blown away by the fact that it was nothing like I expected it would be, in a good way...

"When you see a national superpower like Alabama, you just expect everything to be a lot more cut and dry, I guess. It was just a lot more welcoming and warm than I thought. I had never been to the South before so it was cool."

The 6-foot-4, 280 pound interior lineman worked out with offensive line coach Doug Marrone and took time to meet with Coach Nick Saban in his office. He and his family also enjoyed a meal at a Tuscaloosa staple, Rama Jama's.

"It was awesome meeting Coach Saban," Hinzman said. "He is a really great guy. It was kinda surreal to sit in his office. That's probably the best way I can put that conversation, just surreal. Really, really great guy and had a lot of fun meeting him..."



"We did a few drills and Coach Marrone wanted to see my hip movement, flexibility and stuff like that. I thought it went really well and he said it did too."

Throughout the dead period, Hinzman says his relationship with the Alabama coaching staff has grown tremendously, by way of communication with assistant Freddie Roach and Marrone.



"My relationship has been really good with those guys," Hinzman said. "Just talking with Freddie Roach and Coach Marrone. They were great throughout the dead period, even had the chance to talk to Coach Saban some. My connection has gotten a lot better over the last year with them and I love all those guys."

What has the Crimson Tide in play for his services?

"Their culture is the biggest thing," Hinzman said. "I always tell people that's what I am looking for most and they showed that a lot when we were there. Coach Saban is a really big advocate of having a good culture. He said they never talk about winning championships, they just talk about doing things the right way. That really spoke to me."

Like most other recruits, the summer will be a busy one for Hinzman, with trips to Wisconsin, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Iowa planned. However, another trip to Tuscaloosa is not out of the realm of possibilities before finalizing a decision ahead of his senior season at Saint Croix Central.

"If Alabama wants to do an official visit, we would definitely do that," Hinzman said. "For sure we would come back."