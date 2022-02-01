2023 OL Clay Wedin Recaps First Visit to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a big recruiting weekend in Tuscaloosa with dozens of recruits in town Friday and Saturday from all across the country including 2023 offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

It was the first time the 6-foot-6, 295-pound tackle out of Carrollwood Day in Tampa had been on the Alabama campus, and Wedin said his first visit was great.

"I briefly spoke with coach Saban, but mostly spent time with Coach [Holmon] Wiggins and Coach [Todd] Watson," Wedin told BamaCentral. "Finished up the day with Coach Marrone. Even though it was in a group setting it was great to hear about his philosophy."

Wedin first received an offer from the Crimson Tide back in July of 2020. He was initially recruited by Wiggins but said the communication has really increased over the last year as the Alabama coaching staff has started focusing more on the 2023 class. He looks forward to continuing his relationship with Wiggins.

One thing that impresses the 247Composite four-star lineman about Alabama is how they handle things both on and off the field.

"The individualized development both academically and physically is extremely impressive with how they don’t use the same methods with all their players," Wedin said.

He noted development by the offensive line coach and strength and conditioning staff as important factors in his decision along with interest level being shown by the schools.

Wedin visited both Alabama and Auburn over the weekend. Those are just two of the programs that Wedin is still considering as he works toward a decision.

"I’m very fortunate to have some pretty good relationships that I’m staying in contact with," Wedin said. "Some of them are Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Nebraska, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama. It changes with all the coaches, so it constantly changes."

Both Alabama and Auburn are going through changes at the assistant coaches position this week which can have a big effect on recruits' decision.

Even though his senior season has yet to start, Wedin knows he wants to make a decision by July. He plans to be an early enrollee at whichever school he chooses, so he wants the decision out of the way before his high school senior year starts so that he can fully concentrate on football and school without the distractions of recruiting.