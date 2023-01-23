2024 5-Star Recruit Ellis Robinson IV Will Announce His Commitment February 1

Ellis Robinson IV has announced via Twitter that he will make his commitment on February 1.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among his final choices, one of three SEC schools in the running, along with Georgia and LSU. The University of Miami is also among his final selections, as well as the University of Colorado.

Robinson, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback in the 2024 class, is a consensus 5-star recruit and is the top prospect at his position. He plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is originally from Connecticut, and he played for Iona Prep in New York's Catholic League before transferring to IMG.

If Robinson chooses Alabama, he will be the second 5-star commitment to join the 2024 recruiting class, along with Julian Sayin, a quarterback prospect out of Carlsbad, California and the second highest-rated prospect at his position.

As of today, the Crimson Tide has the no. 5 recruiting class in 2024, according to 247Sports. Georgia currently has the top class, with one 5-star and six 4-stars. LSU is right behind Georgia, with six 4-stars of its own. If Robinson commits, however, he will be the first 5-star commit to join LSU's 2024 class.

Colorado's 2024 class is 17th, but with Deion Sanders as the head coach, it's early to determine how much talent he can pull from the class with a full year to recruit. He also recruited the top cornerback in the 2023 class, Cormani McClain.

