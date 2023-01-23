Skip to main content

2024 5-Star Recruit Ellis Robinson IV Will Announce His Commitment February 1

Alabama is one of five schools in the running for the top cornerback.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ellis Robinson IV has announced via Twitter that he will make his commitment on February 1.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among his final choices, one of three SEC schools in the running, along with Georgia and LSU. The University of Miami is also among his final selections, as well as the University of Colorado.

Robinson, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback in the 2024 class, is a consensus 5-star recruit and is the top prospect at his position. He plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is originally from Connecticut, and he played for Iona Prep in New York's Catholic League before transferring to IMG.

If Robinson chooses Alabama, he will be the second 5-star commitment to join the 2024 recruiting class, along with Julian Sayin, a quarterback prospect out of Carlsbad, California and the second highest-rated prospect at his position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As of today, the Crimson Tide has the no. 5 recruiting class in 2024, according to 247Sports. Georgia currently has the top class, with one 5-star and six 4-stars. LSU is right behind Georgia, with six 4-stars of its own. If Robinson commits, however, he will be the first 5-star commit to join LSU's 2024 class. 

Colorado's 2024 class is 17th, but with Deion Sanders as the head coach, it's early to determine how much talent he can pull from the class with a full year to recruit. He also recruited the top cornerback in the 2023 class, Cormani McClain.

See also: Alabama Football Offers Five Prospects from Florida on Friday

Recruiting Rundown: The Sanders Effect

Brandon Miller dunks at Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25

By Joey Blackwell
Javion Cohen
All Things Bama

Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute

By Katie Windham
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Last Week, Nate Oats Showed Why He's the Perfect Leader for Alabama Basketball

By Joey Blackwell
Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) during pregame warm ups before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 23, 2023

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) and forward Noah Clowney (15) celebrate after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Things Bama

Will Alabama Basketball Be No. 1 in the Next AP Top 25?

By Austin Hannon
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots a three pointer over Mississippi State forward Garrison Brooks (10) and Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (13) Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

By Austin Hannon
012123_MBB_GriffenRy_Mizzou_JH1779
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Missouri

By Blake Byler
Crimson Tikes: Blue Moon Over Kentucky
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Blue Moon Over Kentucky

By Anthony Sisco