Skip to main content

Alabama Football Offers Five Prospects from Florida on Friday

The Crimson Tide is working hard on its 2024 class, offering scholarships to five recruits Friday — four of which play for IMG.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff is going to work in Bradenton, Fla.

The Crimson Tide has a long history with IMG Academy and its players, and it doesn't look like that's changing any time soon.

On Friday, five different recruits announced offers from Alabama — with four of them coming out of Bradenton.

Ernest Willor, DL

The first of the five recruits is defensive lineman Ernest Willor. Willor, a five-star, is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports. He is the No. 12 overall player in the country.

Willor transferred in to IMG from Gilman School in Baltimore, Md. He has offers from 22 schools including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide added its name to that list.

Kaden Strayhorn, OL

Strayhorn, another IMG product, is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025. He is originally from Detroit, Mich.

He has offers from Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, USC and others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hardley Gilmore, WR

Like Strayhorn, Gilmore is in the Class of 2025. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, he is the only player offered on Friday not from IMG. Gilmore is playing his high school ball at Pahokee High School in Florida.

He has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina and others.

Zech Fort, S

Fort is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety in the Class of 2026.

He has 12 total offers, including Georgia — who offered him on Thursday. Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others are also in the mix for the high school freshman.

Keenyi Pepe, OT

Pepe is a freshman offensive tackle at IMG — and he is already 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds.

With 13 offers, he is already highly sought for. Alabama put its name in with Oregon, Utah, Kansas, Pittsburgh and more.

See Also:

Recruiting Rundown: The Sanders Effect

Alabama Lands Georgia LB from Transfer Portal

The Extra Point Key Alabama Players vs Missouri
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Key Alabama Players vs. Missouri

By Joe Schatz
011523_WBB_WadeWarrenKh_OleMiss_SL0121
All Things Bama

Alabama WBB's Khyla Wade-Warren Out For Season

By Mason Smith
Deion Sanders
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: The Sanders Effect

By Mason Smith
This is the Buc-ee's statue in front of the Daytona Beach Buc-ee's as the 104-pump gas station and 53,000-square-foot convenience store nears completion on Friday, March 6, 2021.
All Things Bama

After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team

By Austin Hannon
Nimari Burnett
All Things Bama

Nate Oats: Alabama G Nimari Burnett Could Return as Soon as Next Week

By Joey Blackwell
Brandon Miller shoots at Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Alabama Basketball Looks Destined to be a No. 1 Seed

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (14) attempts a shot against Vanderbilt Commodores forward Lee Dort (left) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Things Bama

Is Alabama the Best Team in College Basketball? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Joe Namath, Sports Illustrated cover, Jan. 20, 1969
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 20, 2022

By Clay Miller